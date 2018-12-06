The new way of slavery
People do not realize how common the risk is to become a victim of human trafficking during these times.
According to Harvard researcher Neah A Deshpande, “Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery that involves the illegal trade of human beings for the purpose of some form of forced exploitation”. The most common reasons are prostitution, to sell the victims as slaves for forced jobs, and to use their organs for trafficking. As a result, this illegal industry has increased every year around the world.
According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, “The vast majority of sex trafficking victims were U.S. citizens or permanent U.S. residents (approximately 77 percent) while less than 15 percent were undocumented or qualified aliens”.
This data is surprising because most people could think that the undocumented people in the U.S. are more likely to become victims due to their lack of opportunities, legal documents, and some of them for their lack of education.
Human trafficking is one of the worst things that can happen to us these days. If the victims survive human trafficking, their damage is huge. These victims not only meet physical violence, but also psychological violence.
Some people may not care about this terrible problem in our society, but we are all exposed to the threat of human trafficking. We need to be alert at all times and act quickly whenever we see anything suspicious. A good way is to educate our children not to rely on unknown people and to call the police when we suspect that somebody is at risk. It is better to prevent than regret, especially for the young ones in this country.
Gisela Siordia Bernal
Guadalupe
Believing in science
A recent letter writer said there's no empirical proof of climate change? The same can be said about your religions of the world.
I'll believe scientists, way before I believe a politician or a radio talk show host.
Boris Roberts
Santa Maria
Letter misrepresents Solvang harassment case
A recent letter regarding Julia Di Sieno was completely inaccurate. Her case is not about what motivates her to rescue animals, it's about what motivates her to harass everybody around her. It's not about a neighborhood dispute, or about helping animals, that's not the point at all.
She has proven through countless cases against her that she is a menace to that neighborhood. If there wasn't proof of Di Sieno harassing and threatening those people then why did they just increase her probation to formal status and require supervision and give her a 60-day suspended jail sentence? Want to know the answer?
It's because one day, yes one day after her trial completed she violated her probation and she continues to violate the judge's orders on a regular basis. There are already more cases stacking up against her because she can’t stop misbehaving.
Property protection/surveillance cameras are common place in today's world and there is only one camera that is pointed down the neighbor’s driveway, not into Di Sieno’s property as the letter writer stated. That’s easily found out by reading the court documents. Law enforcement would make them move it if it was violating her rights to privacy. If Di Sieno can't figure that out and keeps threatening people, lying on her social media about them, and having people threaten them on social media then she's going to find herself serving that 60 days very soon.
Jane Robinson
Solvang