The arc of the moral universe bends toward justice

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” These are the words that were often mentioned by civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King as a leader of the civil rights movement for equal justice.

Today the fight for ending the prohibition of cannabis has been won in 38 state capitols, three U.S territories and the District of Columbia. More than half the U.S population resides in states where medicinal and adult-use of cannabis is legal. Every major poll shows support to end prohibition of cannabis anywhere from 62% to 70% and among all political persuasions.

