Thanks from Altrusa of Santa Maria
Altrusa of Santa Maria‘s 29th annual Holiday Extravaganza is in the books. Our thanks go out to the following people and organizations for their wonderful help and support: The Band of Brothers, Impo International, Local Copies, etc., Mechanics Bank, Personally Yours, Jeanne Sparks, Innovative Printing Solutions, Explorer Scouts of the Santa Maria PD, Santa Maria Elks set-up, server and maintenance crews, the volunteer Tree Sitters, Santa Maria High School student volunteers and Adrian Salazar, their advisor, along with several student volunteers from Righetti and Orcutt Academy high schools.
Our thanks go also to all of our fabulous tree donors, without whose generosity and creativity we would be lost.
Last, but certainly not least, our big thanks to all of you who come to Extravaganza. Your enthusiasm and generosity allow our Foundation to continue to give back to our community through the funding of local projects.
Don’t miss our 30th Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 21, 2020 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Ellen Scott
Extravaganza Co-Chair
Give thanks for those who made meal possible
We are entering a lovely time of year when most people gather with friends and family, often sharing a good meal. We are fortunate in this country to have fresh, affordable food. According to the USDA Americans spend 6.4% of their income on food, compared with British citizens who spend 8.2%, Australians who spend 9.8% and people in the Philippines who spend 41.9%.
We are blessed with productive land, good weather and people who work very hard to bring food to our tables. Although many farmworkers earn minimum wage, the average worker makes $17 per hour, but very few have full time employment.
Laborers on a poultry farm earn $11.50- $12 per hour. Workers who process livestock can earn between $15-$20 per hour but the job requirements include: “Working around a wet and/or bloody area” and the “Ability to work in less than 35° Fahrenheit for minimum of 8 hours.”
The truck drivers who deliver your food earn somewhere in the neighborhood of $22 per hour. These numbers are rough estimates based on recent job postings, but point is that a lot of men and women work very hard so we can enjoy a holiday meal. This holiday season, as you enjoy good food with family and friends please take a minute to be thankful to everyone who made that meal possible.
Molly Machin
Nipomo