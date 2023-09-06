Thankful for the meadowlark
Thank you to the Santa Maria Times for publishing the Associated Press article on the disappearing grasslands birds in the Aug. 26 edition.
The beautiful meadowlark is the iconic species the article mentioned as having a song which was a harbinger of spring in the Dakotas. Believe it or not, urban Santa Maria also used to provide habitat for the Western Meadowlark.
The open fields across from my childhood home on South Miller Street were a place where the lovely songs were first heard by me, in the 50s and 60s.
Modern downtown Santa Maria kids don’t get to hear those beautiful songs anymore. Open fields are all covered in cement.
Fossil fuel must remain in the ground
Altho neither a birder nor an ornithologist, I am a fan of The Canary opinion column. It’s snappy and entertaining. But last week it bordered on the bird-brained.
This bird looks and sounds yellow. It ought not to quake and quiver. Refuse to be caged by ExxonMobil’s naked threats to sue the County. Buck up, bird up, do the right thing and fly free.
Recall 2015 when over 100,000 gallons of Exxon oil spilled at Gaviota. Last week our Board of Supervisors met to decide, in effect, if Exxon could reopen the same corroded and still uninspected pipeline.
Supervisor Steve Lavagnino asked a question, intended to be a zinger, of all opposing the reopening, “Do you drive a car using gasoline or an EV that rides on asphalt roads?” Actually, that’s not a serious or pertinent question.
We’ve built a world that depends on burning fossil fuels and now it requires a major renovation. We have plenty of oil and always will. We are weaning ourselves off of it in favor of clean and renewable fuels. Regardless of Exxon’s insatiable greed, we are well along on this better path now.
Most remaining fossil fuels must remain in the ground if the world is to remain livable and if we, children, canaries and angry poodles are to survive and thrive together.