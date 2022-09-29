Thankful for Shirley Contreras

I know I've said it before, but it must be said again. I don't know what we'd do without Shirley Contreras. Her historical articles are the best thing about this newspaper and is the reason why I continue to subscribe. Thank you Shirley for your love of this beautiful Santa Maria Valley and sharing your knowledge with all of us!

Terri Stricklin

