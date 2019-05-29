Thankful for military sacrifice
I guess the bone spurs must be acting up again. On a weekend when patriotic American presidents traditionally place wreaths on the graves of fallen military heroes, our president is in Japan on a golf outing and handing out trophies to Sumo wrestling champions. In what can generously only be characterized as brain gas, he tweeted out praise for a murderous North Korean dictator who criticized one of his political foes. This was on foreign soil.
Oh, silly me. While I’m still waiting for his political party to publicly show a spine and offer up guidance on what it means to be and act “Presidential,” all I hear are crickets. It’s kind of like middle school all over again; the 'fraidy cats cozy up to the schoolyard bully to avoid getting pounded in exchange for self-respect. Hey, Lindsey Graham, this one’s for you.
And this one is too easy I simply cannot resist: President A+ declared the other day on the steps of the White House, and I quote, “I don’t do coverups.” Therefore one must conclude that the six-figures he paid to Stormy Daniels must be bonus money for a job well done.
In closing, to everyone who has served our country and to their families who have sacrificed so much, I say a sincere and heartfelt thank you. And because of your service and sacrifice I still have First Amendment freedoms. And that is not fake.
Doug Ludden
Lompoc
Election security is important
On May 16 Facebook banned an Israeli company called The Archimedes Group. Their website declared that it had taken “significant roles in many political campaigns, among them presidential campaigns and other social media projects all over the world” and that they utilize “every advantage available in order to change reality according to our client’s wishes.”
The organization is known to have influenced elections in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. The Archimedes Group is a real communications firm making money through the dissemination of fake news.
Currently Russia is targeting European Parliamentary elections. Far-Right candidates can receive financial backing in exchange for signing “cooperation agreements” with Russia. The Russian government is also responsible for websites focused on sowing fear about migration and over-regulation by the European Union. During the BREXIT referendum Russian sources donated $13 million dollars to help it pass the initiative.
The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued a Joint Intelligence Bulletin in March 2019 saying that Russian cyber actors conducted online research and reconnaissance to identify vulnerable databases, usernames, and passwords in at least 40 state election board offices.
Election meddling is the new reality. It doesn’t matter who you voted for in 2016 or to what party you belong. We all deserve trustworthy elections. Honest elections are at the heart of democracy. Democratic countries all over the world are looking to us for leadership in this new age of election interference. Now is the time to write, call or e-mail our representatives demanding that safeguards be put in place for the 2020 elections. Make sure the following people know that election security is important to you:
Senator Diane Feinstein https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/
Senator Kamala Harris https://www.harris.senate.gov
Congressman Salud Carbajal https://carbajal.house.gov/
State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson https://sd19.senate.ca.gov
State Assembly member Jordan Cunningham https://ad35.asmrc.org/
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day a success
The 6th annual Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day was a huge success, with 40 aircraft on display, over 1,350 guests in attendance, four scholarships awarded, and more than 60 youth enjoying free flights.
Thank you to all of the pilots and aircraft owners who displayed their planes at Airport Day. Also, a special thanks to those pilots who volunteered their time and aircraft to fly for the Young Eagles event.
Thank you to Dave Romero and the entire airport staff for all of the behind-the-scenes work accomplished in the weeks leading up to Airport Day.
Thank you to the Airport Day committee members: Jen Van Schmus, Allen Maris, Lloyd Sorenson and John Rodkey (all of EAA), Allen Anderson, Bob Perry, Dave Romero, Jim Richardson, Rene Martinez, Rene Minjares, Sam Albrecht and Yves Bajulaz.
A million thanks to all of the volunteers who made this event happen including Civil Air Patrol (Santa Barbara and Santa Maria), Santa Barbara County Sheriff Explorers, Rob Hill and students from Santa Ynez Valley High School automotive program, Chip Fenenga and students from SYVHS graphics arts program, my assistant Patty Hammel and her group of volunteers, Kathy Vreeland and the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, and the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority board. Your dedication and commitment made for an outstanding day.
Thank you to the sponsors: The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Buellton and Santa Ynez Rotary, Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority, EAA Chapter 491, The Berry Man, Todd Pipe and Supply, Jim Vreeland Ford, Allen Anderson, Lisa & Angel Iscovich, Jim Kunkle Sr., Jon Payne, and John Poitras.
And thank you to all who attended Airport Day! I hope to see you again next year.
Alan Hammel
Airport Day Committee Chair
SYVAA Board Member