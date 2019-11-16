Thank you for veterans luncheon, support
For the past 19 years I have had the opportunity to celebrate on Nov. 11, the day we honor veterans for their sacrifices while serving our country both in times of peace and war.
This courage from both men and women in our armed forces gives all Americans a chance to live in freedom, and that is why we honor them with the respect that they truly deserve.
Our community of Santa Maria has been fortunate that there is an individual among us like Michael B. Clayton, who supports the veterans and their families each year on Nov. 11.
Michael B. Clayton devotes his time and resources to make sure all veterans feel special on this day, expecting nothing in return.
Being a war veteran is a hard talk to deal with in civilian life, and Michael makes the task easier for all veterans with the celebration he has founded and supported on Veterans Day.
Michael, and his volunteers, deserve a special thank you from all of us who call Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County our home.
Thank you Michael for making a difference in our community.
John Guidice
Santa Maria
Wrong use of platform?
Buellton Union School District Supt. Randal Haggard recently used the school to share the district’s political position on negotiations for new contracts for teachers and support staff.
This is the second time he has used Parent Square for this purpose, sending out information to a captive audience. As an educator, I have great concerns regarding the superintendent’s use in this manner, when it should be solely for educational and safety issues pertaining to students.
While the district has a right to present its position on negotiations, Haggard’s use of Parent Square uses a system dedicated to communications with parents for the education and safety of their children. It is not for political gain and one-sided debate presented by Supt. Haggard for negotiations or for his advocacy of his 23-percent raise, which he also posted on Parent Square last spring. Parents did not provide their emails and cell numbers to receive information on anything other than information directly related to their children, and using the system in any other manner is abusing its purpose.
After reading the most recent post on Parent Square, I sent the school board questions, all of which have gone unanswered. What is the Board’s reasoning for allowing Supt. Haggard to post details about negotiations on Parent Square? Does the board pre-approve the posts regarding negotiations? How does the board justify communication of this nature when they shut down communication from the public and the Buellton Education Association at a meeting last spring?
While negotiations continue to be of interest to the public, Parent Square is not the proper forum for the district to post its position. The district could use its website, or like the Buellton Education Association has done, use other social media outlets.
Students should be the focus of Parent Square posts, period.
Lisa Restivo
Solvang