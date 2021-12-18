Thank you for supporting Altrusa
The Altrusa of the Central Coast Foundation just wrapped up its annual fundraiser, the Festival of Trees, at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall. At this time we would like to thank community members for their continuing support, our very generous sponsors and all of the club members and volunteers who helped with this very successful event.
We appreciate the management of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall for making space available for our event. Also, the volunteer support from the FFA clubs of Santa Maria and Righetti high schools as well as the ASTRA clubs of Righetti and Pioneer Valley, was invaluable
There are too many people to thank personally here, but if you were involved in any way, buying raffle tickets, sponsoring a tree, decorating, or volunteering to work the event, please know that we sincerely appreciate your efforts.
Noe Mahelona
Altrusa of the Central Coast Foundation, Inc.
Thank you for help with RV fire
I am the owner of the RV that caught fire in Orcutt Thursday. I want to thank my neighbors for alerting me and assisting me with extinguishing the fire so quickly. Also thanks to the fire department for showing up to ensure the fire was completely out. And thank you to my community who have come forward to replace household items we lost.
Jonathan Pivovaroff
Orcutt
Where will added EV electricity come from?
Re “California must ensure EV charging access for all” commentary:
I agree with requiring all new multi-family buildings with parking to include electric vehicle chargers, but I do not hear discussions about where the additional electricity is going to come from to power millions of cars in the next few years.
Today, in the summer when we have a heat wave, we don’t have enough electricity to power our AC units; what happens when all of those new cars are plugged in during those days? I don’t see California building more power plants.
Chucker Twining
Pinecrest
Water infrastructure needs dedicated dollars
Re “Drought has big impacts on California agriculture“ Dan Walters commentary:
The question for all of us is how to best use our water supply to benefit everyone. The state and federal governments have responded to that question by providing farmers with little, or in many cases zero water. We strongly believe that providing a healthy, safe, affordable food supply is a great benefit to all of us.
If you’ve bought into the argument that only using water for domestic and ecosystem purposes solves our problems, or the fantasy that what California grows can simply be grown elsewhere, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
So, yes, farmers are sometimes taking drastic steps to ensure they can grow the diverse list of food products we all shop for. There are ways to provide the water needed for farms, people and the environment, and that means spending dedicated dollars on updating our water infrastructure.
Mike Wade
Sacramento
Student loan stipend would help retain nurses
I found Kristen Hwang’s commentary regarding the nursing shortage in California to be informative and eye-opening.
As a nursing student scheduled to graduate in May 2022, I hope we can find solutions to achieve adequate staffing without having to pay exorbitant wages for traveling nurses. Indeed, during my clinical rotation, several staff nurses voiced concerns regarding discrepancy between staff pay and traveler pay.
One solution to the problem of attracting and retaining nurse graduates to a specific hospital would be to offer a financial incentive regarding student loans. (Student debt is a major issue of its own). For example, perhaps the employer could pay 25% of the loan debt after one full year of employment, pay another 25% of the debt after three full years of employment, then pay the remaining 50% of the debt after the completion of five full years of employment. It’s a win-win!
Jennifer Kim
Chula Vista