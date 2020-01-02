Letters to the Editor: Thank you for Sr. Angel Tree Project; Predictions for Lompoc; More tolerance, restraint needed

Step three: a new site for city hall will be found on the Wye. Whatever for, you say? City hall at the Wye will be central to Lompoc City, once Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks, and Vandenberg Village are swallowed whole.

Our councilmembers and the salaried staff all believe in unlimited population growth so they can continue to tax and spend and build their empire of Lompoc Valley ever greater. They want to be wealthy just like Santa Maria. They want glorious shopping for everyone and pay raises for themselves.

The fourth and final prediction is that the city government will be forced to declare bankruptcy because the council will never have the wisdom or courage to face the Public Employees Retirement System debts. Happy New Year!

David Grill

Lompoc

More tolerance, restraint needed