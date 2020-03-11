Letters to the Editor: Thank you for passing Lompoc tax; Honey bees need protection; Disarm someone, say good morning!; Follow simple steps to deal with crisis

Anthony Montapert

Santa Maria

Disarm someone, say good morning!

In five more years, we will be able to look back at where we've been and wonder what happened. Socialism/communism will seem very reasonable, in the beginning, to half the country who hated the 2020 President before his first election.

Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler-types will be in charge. Leaders of this type of government are never in need and never equal to the citizens they rule. They promise guaranteed income, healthcare for everyone, open borders, free drugs, and no arrests for most crimes.

They will extend the "right” to abortions, totally erase the sanctimony of marriage, lower the voting age to 16, give $1,000 to each citizen, bring in the Green New Deal, while excepting every immigrant as a citizen, and promise anything else that will get them elected.

The Constitution will be destroyed; free speech, no weapons, no electoral college, anything that gets in their way. We will have a group of young profane women shouting obscenities at every press conference; worse than the men and women with whom I served in the military.