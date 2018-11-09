Thank you for Measure U support
Thank you Santa Maria voters for supporting Measure U. Your generous support will allow our City to continue to provide professional public safety services and keep up with the on-going growth we experience. As vice-chair of the Measure U Citizens Oversight Committee, I will continue to work to ensure your hard earned tax dollars are being appropriately used as they have been in the past.
Thank you.
Jack Owen, Jr
Vice Chair
Measure U Citizens Oversight Committee
Be an angel this holiday season
The Senior Angel Tree Project began its 16th year at the Dewees Senior Center on Nov. 3. We thank the Arts and Vines Faire for inviting us to kick off our event at their Faire. The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club sponsors this event. Our goal is to provide a personally chosen gift for every resident of the Convalescent Care Center, Lompoc Skilled Rehab Center, and Fountain Square (formerly Meridian) for the Christmas season.
Many people chose names on gift tags on Nov. 3 but there are many more remaining. These gift tags can be found at Bank of Sierra, 705 W. Central Ave. in the Walmart Shopping Center, Vandenberg Village Community Center District, 3745 Constellation Rd., Vandenberg Village, and Rabobank, 828 North 'H' St., Lompoc.
Please drop by and pick up a tag. We know our community has big hearts, and we are sure all the gift tags will be chosen, gifts purchased and wrapped, the tag securely taped to the gift, then dropped off at those same places to be picked up and distributed to the facilities in time for their holiday parties. The deadline to drop off your gifts is Dec. 13. We thank all those who choose to be angels this holiday season.
Gail Clark-Savage
Lompoc
Remember me? I'm your flag
Some people call me Old Glory, others call me the Star Spangled Banner, but whatever they call me, I am your flag, the flag of the United States of America.
I remember some time ago people lined up on both sides of the street to watch a parade and naturally I was always there, proudly waving in the breeze. When your dad saw me coming, he immediately removed his hat and placed it over his heart. Remember? And you, I remember you standing there straight as a soldier. You didn't have a hat but you were giving the right salute. Remember your little sister? Not to be outdone, she was saluting the same as you with her hand over her heart.
What has happened? I'm still the same flag. Oh, I have added a few more stars since you were a boy and a lot more blood has been shed since those parades of long ago. But I don't feel as proud as I used to. When I come down your street, you just stand there with your hands in your pockets. I may get a small glance but then you look away.
I see the children running around and shouting. They don't seem to know who I am. I saw one man take off his hat and look around. He didn't see anybody else with his hat off so he quickly put his back on. Is it a sin to be patriotic anymore?
Have you forgotten what I stand for and where I've been? Anzio, Normandy, Omaha Beach, Guadalcanal, Korea and Vietnam, Iran, Afganistan. Take a look at the Memorial Honor Rolls some time. Look at the names of those who never came back in order to keep this Republic free. One nation, under God.
When you salute me, you are actually saluting them.
Well, it won't be long until I'll be coming down your street again. So when you see me, stand straight and place your hand over your heart. I'll salute you by waving back. And I'll know you remembered.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc