Thank you for AirFest success
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped make the first annual Central Coat AirFest such a tremendous success. We were thrilled to be able to bring back a major airshow to the Central Coast after an absence of several years.
Obviously, an undertaking of this nature does not happen without a great deal of work, effort and support. To our sponsors who stepped-up financially, our volunteers who spent countless hours on the airshow, our vendors who made it such a fun and enjoyable atmosphere, and to the community who came out by the thousands on Saturday and Sunday to support the airshow – thank you!
I believe we truly had an event which Santa Maria can be very proud of, an airshow which we believe will become a signature event on the Central Coast for years to come.
Chris Kunkle
Chairman, Central Coast Airfest Committee
Voting Gloria Soto for change
Gloria Soto, a community leader who grew up in Santa Maria, is running for City Council in District 3 this year. As a resident for the past 40 years, I think it is time for new, fresh, innovative, and intelligent ideas to be implemented in our wonderful Central Coast valley.
It’s obvious that the Santa Maria Valley is no longer a small farming and ranching community with a few dominant employers. While our past relatively lower cost housing has attracted residents from out of the area, adding corporate retail to meet their needs as another industry has perpetuated the low-paying labor market.
While this may benefit those at the top, it doesn’t serve to advance the opportunities for our educated youth. Young people have to leave the area to receive higher education (often at great expense) and then seek jobs elsewhere to practice their profession.
The well-being of residents in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Orcutt is interwoven with diversified commerce, education, housing, social, and professional interests. Our children are growing up together searching for opportunities within our own boundaries. Qualified leaders like Gloria Soto understand this, so I know she will be a strong voice on the council. I think the time has come to open the channels for change.
Connie Ford
Santa Maria
No more taxes or bonds
I am a 66 year-old woman who must still work. I live on my income alone. I just received my property taxes for 2018-19 and the bill is just a couple hundred dollars shy of $3,000. Included in my property taxes are bonds for Santa Maria High School, the flood zone, levee, Twitchell Dam, and more. None of these bonds help me. I have to pay separately if I want flood and earthquake insurance on my home. And now there is yet another bond for AHCC; I say enough is enough; Let the Community College work w/in their means, just like I have to do. Vote NO on Y; vote Yes on 6! Stop the insanity of taxing people to death!
Lori Sexty
Santa Maria
Letter-writer sheds light on thought process
Bizarre, weird, addled, very strange, it's hard to find a printable word that describes many of the right-wing letters printed here. But one appeared on Oct. 18 that was over-the-top.
First, the writer expressed great personal fear of Democrats, even danger from guns. The fact is the Republican Party is the gun party in spades. The party has been in bed with the NRA since time began. They take NRA money, then block Democrats' effort to control guns and save lives. Trump supporters don't have much patience with facts, but this happens to be one.
Then the letter accuses the Democrats of resorting to name-calling. This is a flat-out hoot. Trump is the all-time name-calling champ, who began this approach to politics aiming at his own Republican colleagues.
And just the other day he called the porn star Stormy Daniels "Horse Face." Again, the writer is aiming totally in the wrong direction. But the biggest lie in this letter is that Democrats have no moral center, something that describes the hypocritical Republican Party to a T.
At least this letter provides insight into the way Trump supporters minds' work, something long puzzling to well-informed clear thinkers.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
Mosby should be next Lompoc mayor
At the Aug. 21 Lompoc City Council meeting, mayoral candidates Osborne and Mosby differed on whether the City should continue negotiating a replacement for the property taxes the City would give up to allow a large tax-exempt medical facility to be built on property zoned for houses.
Mosby wanted to press for Community Health Centers (CHC) to make a payment to the City every year they benefited from a tax exemption on the property. Osborne wanted to let them off the hook once another development was occupied. She and mayor Lingl feared CHC would leave if that requirement was not lifted. Fortunately, a majority consisting of Mosby, Starbuck and Vega passed a resolution that the project would be approved only with the ongoing payment.
This week, at the Oct. 16 City Council meeting, staff announced that CHC agreed to make payments for as long as they benefited from the tax exemption on that property.
The City Council should be congratulated for coming together and approving the modified agreement unanimously. Council members Starbuck and Vega deserve our kudos for their vision of what is possible here. And once again, Jim Mosby demonstrated his superior leadership skill in sticking to his position and securing a valuable medical facility on winning terms for both the City and CHC. He deserves to be our next mayor.
Jack Rodenhi
Lompoc