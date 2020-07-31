Letters to the Editor: Tearing down is for tyrants

Tearing down is for tyrants
In the current era of social and cultural wokeness, there has been much public discussion about bullying. It's ironic that signers of a petition seeking removal of the statue of St. Junipero Serra would seek to bully the City of Solvang and Catholic Archdiocese into removing a statue from the Mission Santa Ines.
The petitioners ignore from the 16th century until today, millions of Indigenous people throughout the Americas have and do embrace Catholicism for the peace and good it brings to their lives. Tearing down and defacing churches and religious monuments is what the Taliban and other tyrants do.
Charles McChesney
Solvang
