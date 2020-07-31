You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Tearing down is for tyrants

Letters to the Editor: Tearing down is for tyrants

Tearing down is for tyrants

In the current era of social and cultural wokeness, there has been much public discussion about bullying. It's ironic that signers of a petition seeking removal of the statue of St. Junipero Serra would seek to bully the City of Solvang and Catholic Archdiocese into removing a statue from the Mission Santa Ines.

The petitioners ignore from the 16th century until today, millions of Indigenous people throughout the Americas have and do embrace Catholicism for the peace and good it brings to their lives. Tearing down and defacing churches and religious monuments is what the Taliban and other tyrants do.

Charles McChesney

Solvang

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News