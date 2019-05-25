Taking home her favorite
I just purchased Mark Levin's latest book, "Unfreedom of the Press.” Levin is my favorite a.m. radio talk show host.
He worked for President Ronald Reagan, is a constitutionalist, a patriot and a truth teller. I am blessed to have found Levin on the radio and to now own one of his many books.
Levin is a Trumpster, like me! Trump 2020.
Loretta Sexty
Santa Maria
Don't inflict animal cruelty
I am sorry to hear that the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo continues its saga of animal abuse.
While “entertaining” the audience, animals are physically provoked in order to make the cowboys appear more impressive. Inflicting pain using spurs, bucking straps, twisting the neck of a steer, or lassoing a calf running away at 35 mph and then aggressively flipping the calf over is certainly inhumane.
Instead of believing that these animals are treated well because there is a monetary investment, please open your eyes to the reality that there is obvious suffering by the techniques used in this so-called sport. Unfortunately, in rodeo, money clearly outweighs compassion.
I hope people who consider themselves compassionate will take a critical and independent look at the whole rodeo picture before believing the defensive apologists for the rodeo interests.
Please enjoy family fun-filled events that do not inflict cruelty to animals.
Peggy Koteen
Animal Emancipation, Director for SLO County