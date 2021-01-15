Letters to the Editor: Take the vaccine to the people; No civil rights double standard

Take the vaccine to the people
It's not as far-fetched as it sounds. We all know every summer a host of ice cream trucks roll through our neighborhoods. We can do the same, with say, a fleet of KART vans that mostly sit idle in parking lots across town.
Local medical schools could be where the help comes from. Med students could get trained specifically in giving inoculations and each could rotate out of the class and into the field for a day each week.
I know these vans don't have the freezers, but come on, some out-of-the-box thinking needs to happen. I realize some parts of this idea may not be practical. Maybe a lot of parts aren't practical. But with everybody concerned "refining" this idea, there are still many parts of it that absolutely make sense.
Notifications can be placed in mail boxes as to which neighborhoods would be in line. Announcements could be sent to smart phone apps. I'm not the expert, but I can envision long lines of traffic being reduced to short lines. I can see where many people not as mobile could just step out of the front door. This can work.
Lets take this thing to the streets and get it done. I don't have all the answers but it doesn't take an expert to see that the way it's being handled now also has many parts that aren't working. Better ideas are welcomed considering we're all supposed to be in this thing together. Like a wise man once said, "Be a part of the solution."
G J Schraa
Hanford
No civil rights double standard
The media, CNN, MSNBC, Democrats and liberals all say there is no election voter fraud. If that is true, then the people who signed 2,000 depositions of direct observation of election violations were all lying?
Nevada showed 1,500 dead people voted, 42,000 voted multiple times, voters illegally registered casinos as their residence. This or similar fraud happed in all the swing states. It's documented.
No state legislatures had the guts to stand up to what is obvious. The courts refused to hear the cases because of procedural “lack of standing,” not lack of evidence, essentially stating a citizen cannot sue the government over election fraud. What side of insanity is that in a free country supposedly governed by the rule of law? Was the cheating enough to change the election? Without a full independent investigation, we will never know what the will of the people really was. And that is the point.
Millions understand what has happened and feel their civil right to a fair election has been violated. That is why 300,000 people exercised their civil rights and showed up at the Capitol and other state capitals across the country to protest the election.
By the Democrat standards for protesting, the protest was “mostly” peaceful as only several hundred out of the 300,000 in attendance violated the law. Attacking the Capitol was illegal and tragic. Those who did should be punished just as the BLM and Antifa rioters should be jailed for attacking cops and people, burning cities, causing billions of dollars in damage with over 20 people killed during 2020.
There can be no double standard of “my civil rights cause is better than your civil rights cause”. All riots and destruction must stop now. How about CNN, Jake Tapper and his leftist non-news cohorts stop fueling hate 24 hours a day. If you want a peaceful country the left must stop forcing their agenda on everyone. Biden will take office Jan. 20, but so far, he has only shown the capacity to inflame the situation, not heal the country.
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc
