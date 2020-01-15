Letters to the Editor: Take advantage of the new cannabis energy; Sorry to see Baskets in Bloom go

Take advantage of the new cannabis energy

Last year 42 new businesses applied to open their doors in Lompoc’s city limits. So far, half of them have been licensed and many have opened their doors to the public. This is excellent news in a community that has been economically plagued for decades. None of this would be happening had not the majority of Lompocians, and Californians, voted to legalize cannabis.

Cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and the City of Lompoc - which is in the exact right place - has embraced this opportunity at the exact right time. It is time to move the conversation beyond, “yeah, but how many pot shops can one small town sustain?” to “how do we build from this new energy and business coming to town so that it can sustain?”

There is no other place in the world that has an opportunity like Lompoc’s. Our community has the chance to cash in on the underserved demand for cannabis tourism. Rather than just collect the tax from the people waiting in lines at our dispensaries today, let’s give them a reason to stay the night in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, take Instagram photos with our murals and tell all their friends about our gorgeous little Flower Valley tomorrow.