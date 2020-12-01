Letters to the Editor: Take a lesson on COVID from Panama; Work together to fight common enemy; Socialism vs. capitalism

Take a lesson on COVID from Panama
I recently took a business trip to Panama. To enter the country, I needed a negative COVID test within 48 hours. I was flying out of LAX. I could find no testing site from here to there that would give me the rapid result COVID test without: 1) a doctor’s referral; 2) $150; 3) an appointment; and/or 4) stating that I had been exposed to COVID.
I hadn’t. I knew I could get tested upon arrival at Tocumen Airport in Panama for $50. No appointment. No doctor referral. No stated pre-exposure necessary. Copa Airlines required me to fill out an online ‘affidavit’, a contact tracing form in the event that someone on the flight tested positive.
I was required to add my address(es) in Panama, nationality, place of embarkation, emergency contact, and how long I’d be Panama. Upon returning to the United States 12 days later, NONE of these measures were in place.
Arriving at Tocumen International, there were signs clearly pointing to one of the four COVID testing centers at the airport. I went to one, filled out minimal paperwork, got tested, and waited for the results. Fifteen minutes total.
In Panama City, every shop, restaurant, bank, office, dollar store, McDonalds, establishment of any kind, has a sanitizing foot pad, a person who takes your temperature before you enter, and an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser. Masks are worn all the time unless eating or drinking. In public, people are careful to socially distant, to not get into elevators with others, to stay 6 feet apart on the metro, escalators, or in businesses.
Did I mention that Panama is also considered a third world country? Why do we, allegedly the greatest country in the world, find these practical, simple, and life-saving measures so difficult?
Margaret Porter
Santa Maria
Work together to fight common enemy
Americans killed in wars: Civil, estimated 655,000; WWII, 405,399; COVID-19 261,000+ and counting; Vietnam 58,209; Korea 36,516. Soon, we will reach the point where everyone in the U.S. will know someone in their family who has it, had it, or died from it.
When we defeat this virus, our economy will return because that's the way it is in America. We come together to fight a common enemy.
I ask you a serious question. When you are out and about, can you know if people you see and meet are Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, or any other political party? Probably not.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria
Socialism vs. capitalism
Socialism is government control and less in the hands of citizens. It is government-led and enforced redistribution of our tax money to others.
Socialism stifles economic prosperity. "Free stuff" is not free. It takes higher tax rates for support. Our young adults are being taken in by the lies of the liberals. Socialism is the first step to communism.
Venezuela was once a rich country, and can stand witness to the tragedy of socialism. They wait in long lines for everything and are starving. Socialism destroys.
Capitalism is an economic system based on competition, private property, investing money for profit, and freedom from government interference.
When we have a breakdown in our moral fabric it brings violence, crime, drug abuse and other things. It undermines the blessing of liberty and prosperity.
The Founding Fathers said it is a "self-evident truth that man and the world were created and sustained by a loving God." The Founders understood the existence of moral truths.
The government's job is to secure the rights of American citizens to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Mary Engholm
Lompoc
