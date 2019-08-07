Supreme Court issues opinions with no power
I think that California should lead a bold effort to end these mass killings. The state should ignore the Supreme Court and outlaw the possession of automatjc and semi-automatic weapons. The basis of this action is that the Supreme Court has no constitutional power to decide whether state or federal laws are constitutional.
The first point is that the Court has no original jurisdiction: "In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the Supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction."
William Marbury was appointed Justice of the Peace in the District of Columbia, but his commission was not delivered. Marbury petitioned the Supreme Court to compel the new Secretary of State, James Madison, to deliver the documents.
"The Court found that Madison’s refusal to deliver the commission was illegal, but did not order Madison to hand over Marbury’s commission via writ of mandamus. Instead, the Court held that the provision of the Judiciary Act of 1789 enabling Marbury to bring his claim to the Supreme Court was itself unconstitutional, since it purported to extend the Court’s original jurisdiction beyond that which Article III, Section 2, established.
"Marshall expanded that a writ of mandamus was the proper way to seek a remedy, but concluded the Court could not issue it. Marshall reasoned that the Judiciary Act of 1789 conflicted with the Constitution. Congress did not have power to modify the Constitution through regular legislation because Supremacy Clause places the Constitution before the laws."
The Supreme Court issues opinions with no power of enforcement. Tradition has made Supreme Court decisions enforceable. As a result we have mass murders as well as such nonsense as corporations are people and money is speech. If you lead a rebellion against this tradition, the whole Republican scheme to take over the courts is nullified.
Sidney Brooks
Lompoc
County roads do need help
I truly enjoyed a recent letter about the lack of maintenance/grooming of our roads in north Santa Barbara County. Is no one tired of being bumped around in one’s vehicle when driving on the section of Rice Ranch Road beyond Graciosa in Orcutt?
Why has this section of that road not been paved or resurfaced in the past year or so? Why is there no street/road maintenance in Orcutt? Yes, one can easily tell where the city and county boundaries end and begin.
Judy Markline
Santa Maria
Bring back death penalty
People kill people. I have had a gun for many years and it never killed anything.
It’s been some 80 years ago that I was introduced to guns, and was taught all my life not to point it at anybody, because it might go off.
We were told as kids in those days that if you kill somebody with a gun, you get the electric chair.
That is the problem today. You kill people with a gun, you go to jail — maybe — but you can get out on good behavior. So, why do you think these shooters worry about a long vacation?
They talk about getting rid of our guns, how come we got rid of the death penalty, which would put more fear into people than taking away your gun?
You can’t remember the last execution of a murderer? Hello. That’s the fear we need to let these idiots know. Do it now.
Cloyd Myers
Nipomo