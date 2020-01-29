Letters to the Editor: Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District; Voting for values, voting for Hartmann; Warehouse housing for homeless

Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District

I think 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is one of our local wonder women.

The vast district includes the urban centers of Goleta, Isla Vista and Guadalupe, the Gaviota Coast our bountiful agricultural lands, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Santa Ynez Valley. It is the largest and the most challenging district due to its sheer size, great diversity of constituencies and enterprises.

Joan Hartmann’s performance in office represents everything a public servant should be. She is knowledgeable, responsive and committed to meeting not only her constituents needs, but also the needs of residents and local businesses countywide.

Given her core belief that we succeed when we work together, it’s no surprise that she gets along well with all her supervisor colleagues as well as the rank and file county employees. Joan demonstrates her commitment to responsiveness and openness by being available - in addition to holding office hours in three offices, she holds monthly pop-up office hours throughout her district.