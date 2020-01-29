Letters to the Editor: Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District; Voting for values, voting for Hartmann; Warehouse housing for homeless

Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District
I think 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is one of our local wonder women.
The vast district includes the urban centers of Goleta, Isla Vista and Guadalupe, the Gaviota Coast our bountiful agricultural lands, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Santa Ynez Valley. It is the largest and the most challenging district due to its sheer size, great diversity of constituencies and enterprises.
Joan Hartmann’s performance in office represents everything a public servant should be. She is knowledgeable, responsive and committed to meeting not only her constituents needs, but also the needs of residents and local businesses countywide.
Given her core belief that we succeed when we work together, it’s no surprise that she gets along well with all her supervisor colleagues as well as the rank and file county employees. Joan demonstrates her commitment to responsiveness and openness by being available - in addition to holding office hours in three offices, she holds monthly pop-up office hours throughout her district.
Having served as 3rd District Supervisor for eight years, I know that it is hard work. Joan’s success in meeting our challenges head on is due to her high level of energy, intelligence and integrity. I am proud to support her and strongly urge you to re-elect Joan Hartmann for supervisor on March 3.
Gail Marshall
Carpinteria
Voting for values, voting for Hartmann
Please join me in voting for Joan Hartmann in the upcoming election for the 3rd District Supervisor.
I have known Joan for several years and have found her to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent woman, willing to listen to all sides of an issue.
Joan has reached out to residents here in Los Alamos to hear our concerns and offer creative solutions.
Her involvement in our community, through monthly public meetings and attendance and support of our community events shows that she is a woman of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for Los Alamos and all the communities she serves.
She has established a clear track record of supporting local business and creating an environment to encourage business development.
Joan has represented the 3rd District with distinction, often taking on projects and completing tasks behind the scenes without any fanfare or notoriety. I know she will continue to serve with the same passion and dedication that has been a hallmark of her professional life.
It’s vital that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting to re-elect Joan Hartmann.
She's been an effective advocate for us all.
Carole Bloom
Los Alamos
Warehouse housing for homeless
Here’s a thought. Every city in the U.S. has a vacant warehouse or two. Open them up for the homeless to use. It would get them out of the elements. Place some port-a-Jon’s against the outside wall, for ease of servicing, and park a shower trailer like the ones they use on bicycle tours. Don’t forget a dumpster for their garbage. It’s not the answer, but it would be a beginning to get them off the streets and/or out of their camps.
Don Bates
Santa Maria