Letters to the Editor: Supporting Andy Caldwell; Neo-liberals should look in the mirror; Support your local animal shelter; Thank you for towing help

Supporting Andy Caldwell

We write in support of Andy Caldwell for Congress and also to commend the Record for its front-page article about Andy's candidacy.

Andy has been a major pubic figure in the North County for many years. He founded COLAB almost 30 years ago which has been a very positive influence in our county.

As our representative in Congress he will, we are convinced, seek to promote the needs and values of our district.

We are proud to support his candidacy.

Earl and Joan Jones

Lompoc

Neo-liberals should look in the mirror

After their failed Trump impeachment and Iowa caucus debacles the Democrats are running scared. Honestly, did they actually believe they were going to take down the President of the United States without any witnesses, evidence or proof? Is anyone really that stupid?