Support your local shelters to save animals
If you’re in the market for a new furry member to add to the family but don’t have a better reason than “why not,” Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is the perfect enabler. Falling on April 30, Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is a reminder that millions of animals are sitting in shelters and humane societies waiting to be adopted into a loving home. Many local shelters often offer special deals to help alleviate the costs of adoption and help you take home a pet.
Whether or not they are looking to get a pet, anyone can help cats and dogs in their community by supporting local shelters and rescues. This is especially vital because, contrary to common belief, national animal groups often provide little financial support to local shelters. For instance, the Humane Society of the United States is not affiliated with local humane societies and only gives around only 1 percent of its money to local pet shelters, according to tax returns, while spending millions on overhead and executive salaries.
If you want to help pets, do it directly by adopting, volunteering, or donating directly to your local shelter. The animals will thank you.
Will Coggin
Managing Director
Center for Consumer Freedom
Thank you for local art displays
I want to thank the managers of the Town Center Mall for hosting two amazing free art shows right now, the Santa Maria Arts Council show and the Santa Maria Library Friends painted chairs event. It's terrific to see this support for the community and arts. I hope others take advantage of the chance to see some great work by local artists.
Matt Meddings
Santa Maria
Illegal immigration more than asked for
Be careful what you ask for, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Salud Carbajal and other like-minded "representatives." President Trump may just make your wishes come true, and it won't even be Christmas. And you don't have a leg to stand on in court ... after all, you asked for and welcome with open arms all the illegal immigrants who want or seek sanctuary, need welfare, free medical, housing, free college tuition, and more of your "free" welfare programs.
They're not free at all. We pay more and more state, county and city taxes with each new way you can dream up, and pass these new taxes at your will, not paying any attention or giving any concern to the hardships you impose on hard working or retired natural born or naturalized American citizens.
First, these representatives stand against Trump for wanting to build the wall, won't support funding it, want instead to get rid of ICE, and support moving illegals into sanctuary cities, counties and states that their party proposed, supported and passed into law without giving us a say so.
Now when confronted with the reality of getting just what they advocated for, campaigned for .... they act like frightened babies because their fondest dream just might come true. Thousands of illegals immigrants moving into their backyard, sanctuary cities and counties (and, unfortunately, into mine — Santa Barbara County, Lompoc.)
Frankly, I applaud President Trump if he follows through on this plan. It is not immoral or illegal. And, as much as I want and need my tax dollars going elsewhere but skyrocketing forever upward, it's just may be enough to convince California voters in the 2020 election to cross liberals out.
Don Buck
Lompoc