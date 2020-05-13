Letters to the Editor: Stronger together on cannabis; Thank you to Santa Maria police; Learning to live mean and lean

Learning to live mean and lean

With the coronavirus, we could be in the perfect storm. Our state and national economies are basically shut down. We are learning, I hope, some lessons here with families living from paycheck to paycheck, our state and federal governments basically doing the same by overspending, then borrowing to buy more services.

Everyone from families to governments should have a backup supply of money, food, and necessities. It will be very hard for families that are living paycheck to paycheck to position themselves better, although I believe there are some things they could give up to lay in extra food and necessities. Our state and federal planners could certainly do a better job.

California is in a better position than Washington D.C. At least we had a small surplus to help with the current situation, which has already proven to be insufficient, and will be in the red for many years to come.

Our federal government was already piling up debt at an overwhelming rate before this happened, and now they are forced to add more trillions of dollars to that burden.