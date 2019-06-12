3 strikes on snowy plover plan
For 20 years Surf beach has been effectively closed to the children of Lompoc under threat of fine or imprisonment by the federal government. A whole generation of kids will have a blank spot in their childhood memories of beach outings with their friends and family. Strike one.
The snowy plover plan was never initiated in an equitable manner. Santa Barbara, where the rich and powerful reside, had no beach closures where as Lompoc, where the less influential citizens reside, lived with federal troops with binoculars, radios, and guns patrolling the beach. Strike two.
The cost of this experiment over the years has been several million dollars from a country that is $25 trillion (that's 25 with 14 zeros behind it) dollars in debt. Strike three.
Bob Kelly
Lompoc