Letters to the Editor: Stop using the same excuse; Connecting with community; Protect country, preserve freedom

Stop using the same excuse

Every time the state, city, or county has a financial problem, they tell taxpayers that if they don't get these funds in the manner that they are proposing, then they'll have to cut services in our schools, law enforcement, and fire department.

Really? Now they want to go after the business and commercial property owners by changing the method of calculating property taxes to increase them. There are hundreds, if not thousands of state operated and funded programs that must be so much more important, that their specific budgets can't be downsized.

This is nothing but a scare tactic, as they know these three governmental functions are probably the most important to their citizens. It's just like the federal government telling us that Social Security and Medicare are going to run out of money within the next few years.

They don't ever tell us that SNAP (food stamps) or welfare is running out of money. Those programs and hundreds more are always sufficiently funded, but not the ones that mean the most to a good portion of the public, the taxpayers.