Letters to the Editor: Stop using the same excuse; Connecting with community; Protect country, preserve freedom

Stop using the same excuse
Every time the state, city, or county has a financial problem, they tell taxpayers that if they don't get these funds in the manner that they are proposing, then they'll have to cut services in our schools, law enforcement, and fire department.
Really? Now they want to go after the business and commercial property owners by changing the method of calculating property taxes to increase them. There are hundreds, if not thousands of state operated and funded programs that must be so much more important, that their specific budgets can't be downsized.
This is nothing but a scare tactic, as they know these three governmental functions are probably the most important to their citizens. It's just like the federal government telling us that Social Security and Medicare are going to run out of money within the next few years.
They don't ever tell us that SNAP (food stamps) or welfare is running out of money. Those programs and hundreds more are always sufficiently funded, but not the ones that mean the most to a good portion of the public, the taxpayers.
I hope there isn't anyone who believes that if the government truly had to reduce 20% of their budget, it couldn't be done by eliminating waste, duplication, overlap and pet projects, and still preserve sufficient funds to properly operate our schools, law enforcement, and fire department. Maybe we just need to hire more competent management and elect political leaders who can stand up to making the hard decisions to cut those "other" non-essential programs. Time to come up with a new excuse.
David Dickinson
Santa Maria
Connecting with community
For generations, our town has been a tight-knit community. Due to the current events, our community is slowly becoming more and more distant. For example, the peaceful protest that was held on May 31 was nothing short of beautiful; however, following this great display of coalition, adults turned it into a car show, believing this was the way to represent George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
These are not the gatherings that will unite Santa Maria. My grandparents had Speedy Burgers and Peppertree. My parents had Camelot. And my way to connect with my peers is by doing donuts and being a disgrace to society. I am not having it. My generation will be a success. We will unite and it will start in our own community.
Following the end of this pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, the need for companionship and adventure will be at an all-time high. The social distancing and stay-at-home orders have caused people to forget what fun truly feels like and what if it feels like to be around people.
In order to reduce the chances of chaos, the city needs to bring big businesses here. We could have events like the Elks Parade more often because these provide access for a moment of exhilaration for all generations. These types of community gatherings will lessen the urge for the ruckus ensuing the end to our world’s toughest battles. Santa Maria would be taking a step in the right direction.
Finally, my generation will have more opportunities to connect and amalgamate if Santa Maria manufactured more activities for the youth. Rock N Jump was a great way to allow the youth to stay active, yet still have fun and meet new people. A suggestion would be to build more baseball fields and basketball courts to have the new generation become united, which will ultimately make the future bright. More sports-related activities would be a great addition.
If all this is done, then maybe one day we’ll all be singing “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong … maybe one day.
Julien Sepulveda
Santa Maria
Protect country, preserve freedom
Young people today do not understand our freedoms. Socialism would take away all of our rights to choose. Communism and Marxism are the same. Do not be fooled by anyone that tells you "free is better".
Think twice before you vote! We love our country because we have the right to choose. Just ask anyone that has lived in a socialistic country such as Venezuela.
I do not know what some of our elementary schools and colleges are teaching our young adults today? Throughout my educational years we were taught to love and respect our country, flag and to say the "Pledge of Allegiance". We live in the greatest country in the world. Let us keep it free from those that hate America and are trying to destroy our freedom to choose.
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
