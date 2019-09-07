Stop the climate insanity
It’s obvious that the climate change propagandists have all gone crazy. Recently the 2020 Green Raw Deal Democrats theorized for seven straight hours about how to save the planet by driving electric cars and banning fracking, burgers and plastic straws.
Of course they’re playing politics, but they aren’t playing with a full deck. Marianne Williamson thinks people could turn the path of Hurricane Dorian simply by using their minds. One Swedish scientist said on TV it might be necessary to start eating human flesh to save the planet, and 8% of the “Food of the Future” conference attendees said they’d be willing to try it.
Stephan Frank says in a recent California Political Review article that the U.N. not only wants the U.S. to stop eating meat they want us to stop all manufacturing and give trillions to help get underdeveloped countries out of poverty. Evidently their main goal is turning the United states into a socialist, poverty-stricken country as well.
Man-made climate change isn’t true but it holds enough truth (the climate IS changing) to gain support. Unfortunately, the false promises of cheap, renewable energy is doomed to be mugged by reality.
Georgetown Texas, population 75,000, abandoned affordable fossil fuels and switched to renewable energy. After spending $15,600 per household on a $400 million-dollar battery farm, electric bills soared as wind and solar displaced cheaper natural gas. On one cold winter night the 20,000-ton batteries drained in 12 hours, leaving residents shivering in the dark. Politicians ran for the hills after their unrenewable energy scheme left the city with a $7 million-dollar shortfall.
Their plan was a total failure, as was their attempt to use the city as a public relations platform to convince America to abandon affordable fossil fuels and switch to ‘unrenewable’ energy. Man-made climate change is just another liberal scam.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Russian intentions are documented
In May of 2019 the Pentagon released a report called Russian Strategic Intentions which documents Russia's actions in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Arctic to supplant U.S. influence.
The report cites examples of how the Kremlin uses sophisticated strategies of propaganda, political manipulation, economic exploitation and provocation to disrupt U.S. influence and restore Russia's global standing. The report concluded that “the U.S. needs an urgent change of strategy to deal with Russia's growing influence on the world.”
In an interesting turn of events, a Russian company recently used its economic clout to alter U.S. government policy. In June of 2018 Braidy Industries promised the people of a depressed area of Kentucky an aluminum processing plant that would bring jobs and prosperity. After searching for financial backing the only investor was a Russian company owned by Oleg Deripaska.
Deripaska had been sanctioned by the U.S. government for helping the Kremlin seize land in Ukraine, shipping weapons to the Syrian military, ordering the murder of a competitor and interfering in foreign elections. After two former aids from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office lobbied congress and the Treasury Department the sanctions against Deripaska were dropped and the deal went through.
This is an example of what the Pentagon report refers to as using “economic exploitation” to influence local government and further Russian interests. No one wants to deprive the people of Kentucky jobs, but they should not come because a foreign entity meddled in our government.
The aluminum plant in Kentucky highlights a second problem, where are the American investors? According to Moody’s Investors Service Inc. American corporations are hoarding $1.685 trillion in cash. The people of Kentucky would not be beholding to a Russian Oligarch if American companies were reinvesting in the American worker. Contact President Trump and tell him to head the warnings in the Russian Strategic Intentions report.
Molly Machin
Nipomo