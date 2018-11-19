Stop following the script on gun control
A guest commentary on Nov. 17 had a piece of the truth. The well known "script" left out the piece that comes after each mass shooting that states that gun control is not needed. It’s beginning to sound like “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
I also noted the commentary came from the Heritage Foundation and not the NRA directly. As a hunter I wonder if there are any at the Heritage Foundation that aren’t members of the NRA? And how many actually hunt?
Plenty of numbers were tossed around. I’m still trying to figure out what “in fact” 17 percent of mass public shootings in our state with 12 percent of the population has to do with gun control as a go-to response.
The underlying causes listed are a piece of the truth as well, leaving out the piece that it is super easy to access guns in our country, legal or not. A piece of the Second Amendment says “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed.” Another piece, the beginning says, “A well regulated.” If we are only going to take a piece of it, maybe we should work on that piece for a bit. The NRA in its current form continually pushes for no regulation, and bribes our Congress to follow along successfully.
I grew up here doing "drop drills" in school in order to “protect myself” from nuclear annihilation. The ridiculousness of this didn’t occur to me until later in life when I learned what a nuclear bomb would really do. But for many years it put fear into my life shared with those around me. I can only imagine how “active shooter drills” are affecting the children going through school now.
Living in fear is not a way to enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Something different has to happen on this issue. Following "the script" and expecting a different result is insane.
Terry Garrett
Santa Maria
Destroying civil actions
It feels like a revival of the Civil War going on in this country. Instead of the North fighting the South, it's Democrats against Republicans.
This war is a case of losers not being able to accept an election by and for the people. Granted, the voting could have been rigged, illegals casting votes, but did it backfire? Only time will tell.
The radical behavior, harassing anyone who works for President Trump, anyone who reports the news on Fox, and to have a congresswoman instigating mob violence to get in their face, or as Eric Holder is quoted saying, "when they go low, we kick high,” or Hillary Clinton saying you can't be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.
What is the Democratic platform? Is this what we expect from our elected politicians?
If this isn't enough, we are being invaded by the caravan. It's amazing most are young men, no identity papers, no health papers, carrying flags, breaking immigration laws and fences, they expect us to open our arms and welcome them. Only legal entry through legal channels is accepted.
Remember, the pen is mightier than the sword, we have freedom of speech and we are one united nation under God.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc