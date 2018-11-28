Steller thankful for support
I am writing to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me in my recent campaign for a seat on the Orcutt Union School District board of trustees. I am humbled to have been elected to the board and look forward to serving the students, schools, and community of Orcutt for the next four years.
Orcutt is a great school district, and one of the main reasons is because it has been blessed by the leadership of our three departing trustees: Rob Buchanan, Bob Hatch, and Dr. Jim Peterson. Here’s thanking these gentlemen for their distinguished service.
Finally, I would like to congratulate Melanie Waffle and Shaun Henderson on their election to the board. It will be an honor to serve alongside them as well as current trustees Lisa Morinini and Liz Phillips. I can’t wait to get to work on behalf of our students – the kids really do come first!
Mark Steller
Orcutt
Camp Fire thanks fundraiser supporters
On behalf of Camp Fire Central Coast of California and the children who participate in its clubs and summer camps, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our local businesses, individual community members and a team of wonderful Cal Poly students from the Recreation, Parks, & Tourism department for their support of our 21st Annual Hollyberry Dinner, reverse drawing, live and silent auction fundraising benefit which was held on Nov. 10 at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall.
Their generous donations of time and auction items for our silent, live and dessert auction provided a very successful fundraiser for Camp Fire and a fun evening of entertainment for all who attended.
Young People want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to find their spark, lift their voice, and discover who they are as they “light the fire within.”
Thank you all for helping us make a positive impact in the lives of local youth on the Central Coast.
Shari McCarthy
Camp Fire Volunteer
Obama documentary bittersweet
A recent highly engaging TV broadcast focused on Michelle Obama, as well as Barack and their two daughters. But it was a bittersweet thing to watch, reminding us of our huge loss. We saw how hard they worked for their incredible success earned by work not inheritance. We saw the growth of their love affair and eventual marriage, based totally on their deep love for one another.
In virtually every way they were the perfect, down to earth American family when they moved into the White House with their two young daughters. They were an American family, not a collection of businessmen and women, appointed, though unelected, to participate in highly critical areas of responsibility, for which they had not a whit of experience or training.
In sharp contrast, Obama, having taught constitutional law at Harvard knew what governing involved and worked hard at being President for all Americans. He played some golf though not Trump's frequency. Michelle, of course, was charismatic, one of our finest First Ladies.
Yes, lovely to see and learn about this fine family, but a bitter reminder of the unethical, immoral man and family who now occupy that formerly hallowed White House. How can we possibly understand Trump supporters when the damage he's doing to our democracy, to our former American values is so obvious? His typical spontaneous response to the deaths and incredible destruction from California fires was to blame the state for poor forest management vs. offering condolences as President.
We have gone from one of the very best Presidents to unquestionably the worst ever. And 44 percent of Americans don't mind at all. Meeting in the middle on political issues seems virtually impossible unless sanity returns to almost half of us.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria