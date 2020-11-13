Letters to the Editor: Stay healthy for 2021; Questioning the results

Stay healthy for 2021
2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires, violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.
What about the COVID-19 virus?
A light shone in early November 2020: Pfizer announced a 90% effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Don’t throw away the masks just yet! Vaccines go through safety tests which can take years and it will not be available to everyone overnight.
A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.
Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:
• Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.
• Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.
• Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.
• Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others.
• Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.
• Hand washing is your best line of defense.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Questioning the results
I am one of almost 72 million people who voted for President Trump and I am also one of the 70% of Republicans that have questions regarding the results due to a lack of transparency in the vote count that has left me with legitimate questions.
Why in Pennsylvania were poll watchers blocked from watching the vote count? Why in Michigan was cardboard placed over the windows so the poll watchers were unable to observe the votes being counted?
I am wondering why in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona there were more votes cast than there were registered voters? Why in five of these states, all controlled by Democrat governors, was the vote tally halted at approximately 1 a.m. with President Trump holding a comfortable lead and then the count resumed at approximately 4 a.m. with the President either tied or behind?
By midnight in Michigan, over 80% of the vote had been counted with Donald Trump leading by 400,000 votes only to have him losing when they resumed counting at 4 a.m. This seems rather fishy to me.
I cast my first presidential vote for Dwight D. Eisenhower and have voted in every election since, sometimes being on the winning side and other times losing but never before questioning the integrity of the results. Regardless of political party, this can not be allowed.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!