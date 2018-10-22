State bond practice is unsustainable
A look at my voter information pamphlet makes one fact glaringly clear, the California state Legislature is an abject failure, specifically in the area of budgets and their fiduciary duties.
Propositions 1 through 4 ask for voters to approve the sale of over $16 billion in bonds. Bonds are nothing more than borrowed money. The bonds are sold to investors then paid back over time, usually 20 years, with interest. Investors make money on their investment on the backs of the California taxpayer as your taxes are used for the repayment. The interest on the bonds amortized over 20 years comes to about 100 percent of the loan amount, or in this case $16 billion dollars in interest.
The propositions are wrapped up in attractive language such as clean air, clean water, good schools, low income housing, better roads, etc. Since we all want these things it is tempting to vote in favor of the proposition. What is truly nefarious is that we have already paid for all these things through our taxes.
State income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, and a plethora of other taxes – usually disguised as fees – are poured into the state coffers ostensibly to fund all state provided services as determined by our elected officials. Theoretically our elected representatives are providing the services needed and requested by us, their constituents. That would include all the wonderful things described in the text of the propositions. So then, if the tax dollars collected from the citizenry did not pay for needed infrastructure and services, what happened?
Politicians of all ideology and party affiliation fail the voters when planning the budget. As any head-of-household or business owner can attest, a proper budget means managing expenses using available income. Anyone who’s budget strategy is to simply borrow large amounts of money and push the repayment down the road soon finds themselves in bankruptcy. Borrowing money to pay back borrowed money is a fool’s game. In the case of California the state legislature included too many items at too high a funding level, a practice which is unsustainable.
Lorin Cuthbert
Nipomo
Measure Y and ethics
Ethics is a one-way street, but mix legality with ethics and you end up with the Los Angeles freeway system of endless exits and dead ends.
Let’s consider the promotional monies for Measure Y. The Allan Hancock College Foundation donated $49,000 to the campaign.The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation set up to fund scholarships for students. A political campaign is hardly a scholarship.
Foundation donors should feel cheated. Their cash was meant to help students succeed. But now donor money is funding a campaign strategist, bumpers stickers, yard signs and phone bankers.
Other Measure Y donors include engineering firms that stand to make money on contracts, and a law firm that will make money on the inevitable lawsuits that follow most AHC construction projects. AHC suffered during lawsuits triggered by 2006 Measure I projects.
Is this money shell game legal? I’m not so sure. Ethical? Absolutely not. So, I filed a complaint with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office stating my concerns about how this $49,000 magically appeared in the Measure Y campaign chest.
The Measure Y team is trying to convince you, with your money, to throw more of your dollars at vague promises.
Does AHC need new buildings? Sure. Every school needs new buildings. Do we know how much these projects will cost? No. Other than the fine arts building, there hasn’t been a single estimate put forward to the board for the lofty promises the Measure Y team guarantees.
Vote “no” on Measure Y and travel the ethical one-way street.
Dan Hilker
Santa Maria