Letters to the Editor: Standing up for Caldwell; Julefest changes not compatible with Solvang; Cleaning out the riverbed;

Our business was down 15.4% in December 2019 YOY, despite the fact our annual sales were up 13%. In December 2018 31% of our sales volume was produced by previous customers, and 69% was produced by new customers. In 2019 the proportion was almost exactly reversed, with 72.5% of our sales volume coming from previous customers and only 27.5% coming from new customers. We are convinced that not only did Julefest not perform as well for us as it had in the past when it was calmer and quieter than this year, but that it actually had an adverse effect on our exposure to new clients and to our business in general.

Several of our customers complained about the showmanship on Copenhagen Drive. Their opinion was that it was commercial, glitzy, excessively loud and inappropriate for Solvang, and exactly the opposite of why they travel to visit our village. They also felt it was very dangerous to have the light show going on without any real traffic control, pedestrians walking down the middle of the street and drivers being blinded by the lights.