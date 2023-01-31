Speak up about impact of losing health, PE
I teach health and PE at the high school, the most relevant course that teaches life skills and everyone uses daily. I am a parent, coach, volunteer, and avid supporter of our community.
As an educator, I see success for students when we help them to be healthy, critical-thinking, and contributing members of our society. I have seen that others in my sphere may have different priorities.
My district is recommending that we eliminate health because it doesn’t help us according to state grading criteria. It is disappointing that, as a district, we seem to be prioritizing looking good according to the state instead of what is actually good for our students.
Post-COVID, our youth are facing a mental health epidemic, academic declines, and even higher rates of obesity and physical health problems. The societal problems they are having to navigate include human trafficking, negative effects of social media, fentanyl overdoses, vaping addiction, abusive and controlling relationships, and high rates of STI/STD for those under 25. You know what class incorporates all of these topics? Health.
Our district and the board consistently say they value transparency and cooperation. I have spoken at the last two board meetings and sent emails about the importance of this class to our students. Unfortunately, I have had trouble getting responses from those I’ve contacted. Seeing what I see and hear daily from our youth, I am nervous that the decision to eliminate health is going to have irreversible and disastrous unintended consequences for them.
As the public, we should all ensure that our district and board members are making decisions that align with the community they serve. At minimum, shouldn’t we be asked about this change? As of right now, the only outlet we have is the upcoming board meeting.
If you want to give your input, please email SMJUHSD-Public-Comment@SMJUHSD.org or show up in person on Feb. 14 to give a two-minute comment.
Christie Ortiz
Santa Maria
Be kind to the world, kind to each other
I'm really sorry for the way this country and world is being so demolished by people who are supposed to protect us all. People have no respect for anyone anymore, especially if they are in control or power.
"We the people" in America has gone straight down and people cannot trust those who claim to protect us all. Give me a break. You know the world would be a better place if we had more love for one another and less hate for each other. Things are getting way out of control and this needs to stop and we need more respect for others and less control.
Too many bad things keep happening and this all just needs to stop and people need to calm down. No person in this world has the right to control people just because they are either in authority with law or government or what have you.
I'm so tired of looking at the news daily and seeing horrible things happen day after day. It's just not right. No person in this world is perfect except for God, that's for sure. I sure wish more people would turn their heads to God and say a little prayer before going down the dark side and doing some wild acts.
People's actions are something else that need to be dealt with, especially if you are the person doing bad things that keep this world from turning away from the good in it. I just wanted to make that very clear. Be kind to the world and please most importantly be kind to each other. Thank you.
Jeanie Lowe
Santa Maria
Officer-involved shooting coverage commended, criticized
I would like to thank and commend the Santa Maria Times on their accurate reporting of the Santa Maria Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place in December 2022 (SMPD releases briefing on officer involved shooting, 1/28/23).
In that article the reporter states that “The officer orders the suspect to drop the gun, and he appears to lower it pointed toward the officer, who then fires and wounds the suspect.”
This is what the video clearly shows as shown on local station KSBY, which also accurately reported the incident. Another local television station, however, reported the incident in such a way as to make it sound like the officer fired on the suspect while the suspect still had the gun pointed at his own head. This station also edited the video so that it stopped prior to the suspect lowering the gun and pointing it at the officer. This is inaccurate reporting by the station and should be corrected immediately.
Being a law enforcement officer in this day and age is incredibly challenging. I commend the Santa Maria Times for their accurate reporting and would ask the local television station to do a better job for the sake of the community they serve.
Brian Hascall
Nipomo
Cortez, Mace and shallowness
The Democratic Party has an edge on the Republicans since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected to Congress in 2018. Cortez is young, brilliant and beautiful. Republicans have no one to match Cortez, hence, they have been bad mouthing her for the last few years. They tell us she's dumb, and gets attention only because of her good looks.
You think I'm joking? Republicans have been very jealous, and their pundits hate Cortez because they know her good looks can hurt them. They needed to fight fire with fire, with a young, pretty, smart woman to match Cortez. So along comes Nancy Ruth Mace.
Remember what political pundit Paul Begala once said, "Politics is show business for ugly people". But, just like everything else in our world, it helps to be good looking and smart.
Just taking her seat in Congress three weeks ago, the Republicans got Mace booked on Real Time with Bill Maher and Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. Make no mistake, this was no accident, it's a sign of real power. In Las Vegas they call it "JUICE," you have influence and benefactors to help move your career along.
However I was not impressed. As I watched her on both shows I said to myself, she's no Cortez. She's not as young, articulate, smart or good looking as Cortez. I know I sound terrible, but I've always been shallow.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Calling for Los Alamos incorporation
Don't let what is happening to the residents of Los Alamos happen to you. A development in Los Alamos is underway that will increase the population of our tiny town by 10-20% with no concessions for improving the infrastructure of Los Alamos.
Can you imagine what would happen if one developer planned on increasing the population of Montecito by 800 to 1,600 people? Probably not what is happening to us in Los Alamos.
Being unincorporated has left us at the mercy of Legacy Home, LLC and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, making decisions based on a 17-year-old environmental impact report.
The EIR states, "The project site is not located near ... steep slopes subject to mudflows, therefore these geological phenomena would not occur." The determination in the report contradicts the findings of Santa Barbara County's own Flood Control & Water Conservation District and Water Agency.
A copy of the report was included in the EIR and stated, "Both the Solomon and Purisima Hills soil profile consists of relatively shallow, heavy texture soils with generally low permeability. The low soil permeability and steep (45-50%) slopes combine to promote very rapid flash flooding conditions within the canyons and at the mouths of canyons where they discharge into the Los Alamos Valley … potential flood hazard is such that it must be addressed from a public safety perspective within the urban areas of Los Alamos."
This is only one of the unmitigable issues identified in the 17-year-old EIR. A subsequent EIR under CEQA 15162 (3)(a) calls for a subsequent EIR if the project will have one or more significant effects not discussed in the previous EIR. Legacy Homes LLC omitted the county's flood hazard findings. The Save Los Alamos coalition's calls for a subsequent EIR has fallen on deaf ears.
Los Alamos is a cautionary tale — incorporate!
Christine Adams
Los Alamos