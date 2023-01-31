Speak up about impact of losing health, PE

I teach health and PE at the high school, the most relevant course that teaches life skills and everyone uses daily. I am a parent, coach, volunteer, and avid supporter of our community.

As an educator, I see success for students when we help them to be healthy, critical-thinking, and contributing members of our society. I have seen that others in my sphere may have different priorities.

