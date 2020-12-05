Letters to the Editor: Some facts are irrefutable

Some facts are irrefutable
Dan Walters has been on a tear against Governor Newsom recently, a righteous indignation he held in check when it came to our current President, and Ralph Bush and Larry Bargenquast are well known for their allegiance to President Trump, in spite of what he does. Face it. Some facts are irrefutable.
Trump lost the election to Biden. More than a dozen lawsuits brought by the Trump lawyers alleging “electoral corruption” were thrown out of courts “without merit” by judges of every political persuasion, several of whom were appointed by Trump. Even Barr, Trump’s loyalist had to acknowledge that fact, yet letter writers Bensen, Bush and Bargenquast keep beating that dead horse without contradiction.
Give it up guys. I know Trump is in debt and facing serious corruption charges in New York as well as the wrath of his foreign investors, and I know he is monetizing his indignation to the point his reelection PAC is organized so 75% goes to his private account, so he keeps the grift going to sweeten his bank account.
It’s time we stop enabling the grifter and let him retire. History will judge Trump, and will also judge those who enabled him. It's time to stop the farce and turn again to healing this country, controlling the virus, helping the physical and financial victims survive and reawaken our economy and hope for the future. Our democracy is at stake.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande
