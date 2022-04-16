Solve homeless problem for all concerned
I'm glad to read in the Santa Maria Times about the recent homeless encampment clean up. The amount collected, 62,000 pounds or 31 tons, is an amazing amount, and it's more than what was collected in the riverbed.
The 24 truck loads also impacted the environment. I wonder how long it took the city to answer the complaints given the isolated location. While I'm glad that stimulus money was available, too bad it wasn't spent directly on those who created this mess. I'm sure the 72-hour notice given was enough for the homeless to leave, and leave their trash.
The fact that only three people found a remedy for their situation makes me wonder about the rest. With no takers of services offered, in my opinion all this accomplished was tidying up the area for future encampments, as it has done with the Santa Maria riverbed.
I don't know what the solution is, more mental health treatments, tiny homes, nonprofits, that's above my pay scale. But it's an important issue, especially since the homeless population is increasing. Why didn't the railroad know about it?
Throwing money at clean ups is only a Band-Aid. The rights of the homeless population and mentally ill need to be addressed with a sincere effort, and property owners and renters need to be safe from their legitimate complaint, so what's it going to be? Put politics aside and solve this problem for everyone concerned.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Spend money on needy, not mask protests
On April 9 I had the misfortune of having to drive down Broadway. Early that day I watched the news of these poor people of the Ukraine being killed. Those who weren't are walking, trying to leave with nothing but their children and a few items. In Poland and other places, they've got nothing. They need food, clean water, medicines and diapers.
But what I saw was a group of adults and their flags and signs of injustice over — wait for it — having to wear masks!!!
If this group of whiners had gotten Santa Marians together to put money together to send to these needy people through the Red Cross or any other legit agency — I'd be first in line.
Instead, what I witnessed was a group of whiney, entitled morons that I'm so ashamed to have seen.
Linda Howell
Santa Maria
Purse angel proves kind, honest people exist
I want to thank the lady that returned my purse at the Town Center East on Wednesday. She didn't leave her name with security, but she knows who she is and I want everyone to know that there are kind and honest people around us everywhere. I was devastated when I realized I had lost my purse and the Town Center East staff was so kind and helpful in its return. Nothing was missing and I am so grateful to this angel of a person that blessed my day.
Twyla Bohl
Santa Maria
Not time to point fingers
I believe and understand that in domestic and foreign politics some times you have to deal with the devil. In World War II, Roosevelt and Churchill had to ally with Stalin to defeat Hitler. Stalin’s murderous regime killed millions of his own Russian people.
I know of no one that ever trusted the devil and got what they bargained for. The devil looks for weakness and exploits it. A recent guest commentary noted that “Mr. Obama’s (President) weakness toward Russia … is one reason Mr. Putin felt he could act with increasing aggressiveness and get away with it.” That's like claiming Will Smith believed he could get away with slapping Chris Rock because “love will make you do crazy things”.
In the world of opinions, editorials, and sports, hindsight is 20/20. Warning us that “No one should believe Mr. (President) Obama’s varnished Russia history” does nothing to help Ukraine’s present situation and the murder and rape of innocent women, children, and the elderly and the destruction of hospitals, schools, churches, and homes by the Russian invaders.
Who cares what Obama believed about Russia back in 2009, 2012, 2014, or 2016? “Misjudgment” of Putin is something all leaders of the world can take responsibility for during the 17 years of his dictatorship oligarchy.
Now is not the time for “pointing fingers” and assigning blame on others for Putin’s behavior. It is time to focus on making Putin stop the killing of Ukrainians and providing more humanitarian aid for refugees and civilians that are casualties of the Putin slaughter and carnage. The world is watching.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria