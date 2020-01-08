Letters to the Editor: Solvang should rethink focus on wealthy; Restrictions on independent contractors hurting

Solvang should rethink focus on wealthy
After witnessing another Christmas Tree burn and the miles-long plume of toxins created in Solvang, I’m thoroughly convinced this city doesn’t care about it’s citizens, future generations, or the planet.
Festival after festival they seem to only prove that they will do anything to create profit opportunity for the vendors downtown. They route thousands of vehicles through residential neighborhoods, even past an elementary school, not develop even the most simple of traffic plans, adopt sanctuary city policies eating up the limited housing, and even burn organic matter en masse, and label it “fire safety”.
Anything for profits. Anything for the wealthy. Solvang is a microcosm of the plutocracy that has infected our great country. Shame on you Solvang.
Maynard Frith
Solvang
Restrictions on independent contractors hurting
Over the past few years since my retirement I have be working as an independent contractor, developing software. Sometimes I work a few hours a week. Sometimes I work full-time for a few months. It’s been a good arrangement for me.
The income has supplemented my retirement income and helped pay my daughter’s college expenses. That has all changed with the passage and implementation of AB 5. I’m no longer eligible to be an independent contractor.
There are thousands of Californians who – by their choice - have enjoyed this arrangement who now may be out of work. It seems to me that two consenting adults should be allowed to make whatever contractual agreement they choose for their mutual benefit. The California legislature and the governor, in their great wisdom, have seen fit to remove this freedom.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria