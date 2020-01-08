Letters to the Editor: Solvang should rethink focus on wealthy; Restrictions on independent contractors hurting

Solvang should rethink focus on wealthy

After witnessing another Christmas Tree burn and the miles-long plume of toxins created in Solvang, I’m thoroughly convinced this city doesn’t care about it’s citizens, future generations, or the planet.

Festival after festival they seem to only prove that they will do anything to create profit opportunity for the vendors downtown. They route thousands of vehicles through residential neighborhoods, even past an elementary school, not develop even the most simple of traffic plans, adopt sanctuary city policies eating up the limited housing, and even burn organic matter en masse, and label it “fire safety”.

Anything for profits. Anything for the wealthy. Solvang is a microcosm of the plutocracy that has infected our great country. Shame on you Solvang.

Maynard Frith

Solvang

Restrictions on independent contractors hurting

Over the past few years since my retirement I have be working as an independent contractor, developing software. Sometimes I work a few hours a week. Sometimes I work full-time for a few months. It’s been a good arrangement for me.