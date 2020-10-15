Letters to the Editor: Solvang’s future needs a plan; Clarifying role of county school boards

Solvang’s future needs a plan
After reading the two recent editions of the local newspapers - the STAR and the Santa Ynez Valley News, I have the following observations. The STAR asked two tourist related questions for the candidates to answer.
The Santa Ynez Valley News had a more in-depth resume for all the Solvang candidates.
What I looked for, is who expressed concern for the residents? What about the ratepayers and their rising costs for water and sewer? How will the cost increases be mitigated?
Who has a plan? Only the council member, who is on the ballot for recall, has put forth a plan.
The 20 year-old question is, does the City need alternative revenue sources. The answer should be a resounding yes. The mayoral candidates danced around the answer.
The Danish businesses just want things left alone but have no plan for their future successors.
The current City Council cut the employee count so the City would not go bankrupt due to the ever-increasing costs of the state retirement program.
It takes at least two years of attending every city council meeting (at least 22 per year) to understand the costs of running the critical departments: water, sewer, waste water treatment, roads and streets, parks and administration. State Water is half paid off in 2022.
It appears, the wannabees have no clue as they have only attended part of a meeting for a specific concern. How many candidates truly live in the city?
Fred Kovol
Solvang
Clarifying role of county school boards
You recently published an op-ed from Bill Cirone, the retired Superintendent of the Santa Barbara County Office of Education, supporting the re-election of incumbent trustees Dr. Peter MacDougall, Joe Howell, Roberta Heter, and Dr. Richard Fulton. You also published a conflicting op-ed from Michelle de Werd, and Lou Segal, candidates for two of those positions. De Werd and Segal criticize education throughout the county laying the blame at the doorstep of the County Education office and the incumbents. My letter here is to clarify what appears to be a lack of understanding regarding the role of county school boards.
Having been in public education for 60 years as teacher, school principal, district superintendent, professor and chair of the Leadership Department at a major California university, I wanted to provide that understanding of the role of county school boards and their offices throughout the state and, more specifically, the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.
They are service-oriented and provide valuable resources to all their respective local school districts. These services include administrative services, fiscal services, special education services, counseling and guidance, health, technology, and transitional youth services, to name a few.
In the area of academics, they hold annual events, such as the Mathematics Superbowl, The Author-Go-Round, the Science Fair, and The Spelling Bee, and many other academic events throughout the year. County Offices of Education are a vital extension to all public school districts within their respective counties, especially those smaller school districts (called direct service districts) that don’t have the numbers of students, faculty, staff, and budget to provide many of these services.
In my service as superintendent of two small school districts in Santa Barbara County for 22 years, I feel I can speak on behalf our school districts’ communities when I say that the support provided by the Santa Barbara County Schools Office has been greatly appreciated and has represented a valuable extension to our school programs.
Concern about a perceived decline in student performance experienced by students in schools and school districts in Santa Barbara County by any member of the public is a matter to be directed toward, and addressed by, local school officials, their school districts, and their respective governing boards.
Bronte Reynolds
Solvang
