Solvang response to noise criticized
I recently contacted Solvang City Hall about enforcing the town's noise ordinance and getting a particular concrete company to refrain from starting work at 6:30 a.m.
At first the code enforcement person was very helpful and responded to calls and emails. Then he spoke to the city attorney and clammed up. After being ignored for a month, I went in person to City Hall and spoke to the city manager. I understand from the public works director that code enforcement works for the city manager. She said the code person had been on vacation for several weeks and had just gotten back that day. She said she would talk to him and someone would get back to me.
Another month went by. Not a word. I went back to City Hall. The woman in the front was very short and kept repeating, "No one in this building can help you. You must speak to code enforcement." I said, "but the code person works for the city manager and hasn't responded for a month and a half." She repeated her line about no one can help me. Frustrated, I said, "How can I go to code enforcement? Their door is locked, they don't answer the phone and they don't respond to emails." I left.
A week later I received a letter from the City. The construction noise ordinance I'm told doesn't apply to the business making the concrete because they are "construction materials." What a wonderful loophole the city attorney has written into the ordinance.
I don't want the concrete place to stop, just stop working in violation of the county ordinance and city ordinance (which should be amended). Instead I'm told I must stop "venting" to front desk staff in a loud voice that "was perceived as angry, hostile, intimidating, harassing and irate." Really? I was in the defense industry for 36 years. This is my tone, in the letter the same as with "staff." Please investigate why City Hall puts the concrete company ahead of hundreds of residents.
Tom Orem
Solvang