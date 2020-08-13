Letters to the Editor: Social Security and real world; How will Harris handle issues?

Social Security and real world
We’ve all heard the whining about Social Security going bankrupt, and “it’s my money. I paid into it all my working life.”
How about debunking those two lies. Originally, money paid into Social Security by withholding from wages was put into an account. The money was set aside to pay retirement to assist retired workers. However, many years ago, Congress decided they needed to be able to spend more money, so they began taking money out of that Social Security set-aside. Thus, it’s not really possible any more to determine whether “Social Security will go broke” because the government has raided the account and taken money paid into Social Security and spent it for other things.
Now about “all that money I’ve paid in.” I urge everyone who is receiving Social Security checks to go online, and check out your account. You will be able to see how much you paid into Social Security, and how much you have been paid after you’ve retired.
I did that a few years ago, and I was surprised to find that within six years, I had received everything I had paid into Social Security over 50 years working and “contributing” to Social Security.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
How will Harris handle issues?
Having that law and order background, I wonder how Kamala Harris is going to tiptoe around the issues like Portland, or being that the law enforcement/hard line prosecutor that she was, is basically the exact opposite of what BLM stands for. Should we expect more "peaceful protests/looting/rioting"? I really want to know.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
