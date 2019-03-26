Social media talk with young people rewarding
I have been visiting with my daughter and granddaughter from Oregon. I have had delightful conversations with them about the use of iPhones, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
I am 91 years old and have never used Twitter, Facebook or any social media. I asked them what kinds of things they use them for, because my impression has been that they are primarily for gossip and meaningless everyday activities.
They assured me that they have other uses and do allow for some meaningful interactions with others. However, they also advise me they are aware of the abuses of these media to intimidate, threaten, and brow-beat others.
They informed me there are many uses in professional, and business activities. This I find encouraging.
I did inform them that by not participating in these interactions, I have felt socially isolated, and to my great satisfaction I found that they understood this.
It was really rewarding to have such a discussion with younger people. Too bad we don't get to do it that often.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Unlimited cannabis acreage?
Recently, hundreds of people from Santa Barbara, Goleta and beyond signed a petition arguing that unregulated agricultural hoop structures 20 feet or less, usually used for berry crops but now used for cannabis, should be allowed in the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan’s Design Overlay along our main scenic highways. Farmers have lived in the design overlay for years, but suddenly people from out of town and hoop farmers are clamoring to undo its protections?
What people probably don’t know is cannabis farmers are not protected by the Right to Farm Ordinance and that Santa Barbara County is the only county in the state that allows unlimited acreage for cannabis. If the petition signers worry about having enough cannabis, there is already more produced in California than we can consume. Cannabis does not need to be commercially grown everywhere in the county and the county can lawfully limit where it is grown.
If you haven’t read the SYV Community Plan, one of its primary goals is to preserve the valley’s rural character. One of the ways to achieve that goal is to have a Design Overlay along our scenic highways.
As a renowned tourist destination, it would be foolish to add synthetic, bright white plastic 20-foot high hoop structures along our scenic highways. Tourism is an important source of income for many businesses. Residents and visitors come to enjoy our rural, not our industrial, character.
Within the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan are two-thirds of the county’s agriculture in one, five and 10-acre parcels. It wasn’t designed for industrial scale hoop farming. To have so many people outside of the area demanding it here makes me think they don’t know about the policy and goals in the SYVCP and the Design Overlay.
Susan Belloni
Solvang