Soccer field needs vast improvement
Santa Maria has a swamp into which we pour tens of thousands of dollars. Summer parts of it dry into a cornstarch consistency, a dust full of toxins from the field runoffs. Then we send our children there to play soccer.
Year in, and year out, the city grows the grass at Crossroads Soccer Field, waters the grass and then, when fully grown cuts it off to the roots, leaving dry areas for play, dust for parking, and mud for growing the toadstools.
Every summer, I lose use of my little patio space, I close up the house, close out the beautiful weather and turn on the electric air filter.
Every fall, without fail for the past several years, I clean this fine toxic grime from the fugitive dust in my toothbrushes, food cupboards, clothes, shoes, floors, furniture and walls.
Tens of thousands of dollars starting with the $30,000 contract to move the drain off dirt into a little dam to contain the rain and trap the silt. More thousands yearly in building the turf only to destroy the turf before the first game.
Water cost? Who has the turf expertise to supervise? Most fools can drain rain water, raise a lawn.
Letters to the city? Let me count the ways. Conversations? Yep. FOIA for cost records? Check. Letters to this publication? An annual event. Pictures in this publication? That too. Prayers? Yep, and thoughts as well.
But the money continues to flow and they continue to cry "poor mouth."
Pat Lala
Santa Maria
Santa Ynez High students deserve better
What is it that attracted the most recent superintendents at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School? The last superintendent promised to relocate from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley, but never moved here. The current superintendent negotiated his employment contract and receives a $250 stipend payable in advance on the first of each month since 2013.
In lieu of this $250 a month stipend, the superintendent agreed not to be reimbursed for travel expenses and not to use the district automobile within Santa Barbara County.
Public records reveal that the superintendent was driving the district automobile within the county while receiving his monthly stipends. These tax-payer dollars are for the kids. Return the monthly stipends with interest. Keep your hands out of the cookie jar. Stop using tax-dollars to hire school district lawyers to help you get out of your messes. The next school board meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.
Michelle de Werd
Los Olivos