Signatures tell a lot
It has been a running joke that doctors scribble rather illegible signatures and prescriptions. I have been noticing that important people like CEOs, some politicians, and others of elite classes of power have signatures that are stylized scribbles. I have been bothered because there is no resemblance to their name. Without a typed name on the document or letter, there is no way of deciphering who signed it.
An excellent example of a scribbled signature is on an email I received from Jordan Cunningham, the 35th District Assemblyman.
When and why did this strange trend start? Years ago, I read a number of articles and books on handwriting analysis. It was considered so accurate on identifying characteristics of people that large companies used handwriting experts in their hiring process for people for responsible positions.
This scribbled-signature practice, though sometimes quite artistic, leaves me with a negative impression. I am more likely to trust a person whose signature I can read to know who it is. It does not have to be good written form. I just want to decipher who signed the legal form or letter or document, the contents of which I am being asked to trust. Why are people avoiding identification? What are they hiding?
Look no further than Donald Trump’s signature for an interesting character example in a signature with large dark, broad lines of regimented very high peaks and pinched letters in between, showing an egocentric, dominating personality.
Betty Faas
Santa Maria
GOP and history of recessions
A recent letter writer expressed she is in fear of a socialist takeover at the next election. In her letter, "Learn about our freedoms," she is predicting that a socialist government will take guns away leaving gun owners defenseless and she would prefer that we be like Switzerland that permits gun ownership.
She also would like better to live through history's bad times like the depression rather than under socialism. However, since the U.S. has never had socialistic party control, no comparison can be made between democratic, conservative and socialist governance.
One verifiable difference in governance among many other differences is that when you have a Republican in the White House you are four times more likely to have a recession. It is a fact also that the economy does a lot better with Democrats in the White House than with Republicans. Nine of the last 10 recessions have been under Republicans.
Do we want to go through another recession?
You may be saying, "Oh, our economy is doing great under Trump." Do you remember that President Obama inherited an economy on the verge of a depression and succeeded in making the economy grow at a fast pace creating many jobs? Also, do you remember that when President Obama's high quarterly economic reports came out, Trump would say that the numbers were fake?
Well, we know he was lying and Trump inherited a thriving economy. Of course, we know how Trump likes to take the credit that it was him alone who created the present economy.
Economists are predicting a late 2019 to early 2020 recession.
Following Trump's playbook, it seems that it would behoove anybody who is in fear of living in this country, under liberal or Democrat control to start making plans to move to another country run by a similar Trump-like clown who earns disrespect in our country as well as in other countries for behaving like a child .
Martha Hight
Santa Maria