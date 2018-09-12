Sheriff clarifies campaign ad
In response to a recent letter, the Justin Fareed television commercial that the reader viewed and wrote about features members of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, the union that represents sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers and District Attorney investigators.
The shirts that are being worn by those in the commercial bear the insignia of the union, not the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. None of the people in the commercial appeared in their official capacity or uniform.
As a public agency, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office does not support or oppose any political candidates. As the elected sheriff of Santa Barbara County, I have the prerogative to endorse candidates, but I have not done so in the race for the 24th Congressional seat.
Bill Brown
Sheriff/Coroner Santa Barbara County
Measure E badly needed
As a mother who counts on the Lompoc Unified School District to provide a safe and effective learning environment for my son every day, I support Measure E.
My son attends the same school I did as a child, and I am disappointed in some of the conditions I see on campus. If parents, teachers and the community come together to vote “yes” on Measure E, I believe we can improve all of our schools for all of our students.
My son is only in first grade, but I see the schools he will be attending and I don’t know how these schools will survive without the additional funding Measure E will provide to keep our classrooms up to date, our schools safe and give our students the opportunities they deserve.
I appreciate the projects list that has been provided so I know exactly what voting for Measure E means for my son. I know what will be repaired on his campus and how his education will be positively impacted by that.
Please vote “yes” on Measure E.
Kira Kazianka
Lompoc
Measure E a major plus
On every fence at every local school, the Lompoc Unified School District has posted projects lists of planned work that will be done if we in our beautiful Lompoc community vote “yes” on Measure E2018 on Nov. 6.
The projects and dates, shown in four phases — plus “first strike” work in February 2019 — greatly interest me, a Vandenberg Village and Lompoc property owner whose children, grandchildren and now a great-grandchild have or are attending local schools.
In 1959 I arrived in the area and witnessed a rapid population growth necessitating building more housing, medical facilities, shops and more schools. It was an exciting time, as the missile industry grew and responsively caused Lompoc to grow.
During those growing years, the community came together to provide what we needed to live in the thriving, well-rounded areas in and around Lompoc.
Now, like many aging homes and yards, our schools need refurbishing to ensure a safe, secure, inviting, up-to-date environment to educate our children. It’s disturbing to learn that every school district in surrounding areas has a bond issue that funds upgrades for their schools. Why not us? As an added bonus, state money could be forthcoming if, but only if we pass Measure E. Those districts with a bond are already receiving bonus funds from the state. Why not us?
We are so fortunate to live in this area, so let’s help make our community the best it can be by improving our schools. Please vote on Nov. 6 and please join me in voting “yes” on Measure E — for the kids
Jan Cooksey
Lompoc