Shelter dogs need homes
October may be dominated by falling leaves and Halloween, but it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Across the country, shelter dogs are looking for warm homes with owners who can provide loving care.
It’s not only the pups that need help. Many shelters are severely underfunded and lack the resources to best provide much-needed services while the animals wait to be adopted.
Contrary to popular assumption, national animal organizations give little, if any support to local shelters. For instance, the Humane Society is not affiliated with many similarly-named local humane societies and gives only 1 percent of the money it raises to local pet shelters.
For those who want to help dogs this month, adopting would have a big impact. For those who cannot, donating to your local shelter would do a world of good to help animals.
Will Coggin
Research director
Center for Consumer Freedom
Hear about the GOP senator’s personal information posted on the internet? Did you read the posts were traced back to a computer in Rep. Maxine Waters offices?
Let’s judge this as Democrats and treat her like Judge Kavanaugh. She denies any involvement or knowledge. Should we believe her? Not if we use Democrats’ standards.
First, we throw out the constitutional protection that a person is innocent until proven guilty. Second, conclude she’s guilty before we know any facts or hear any evidence. Recent guest commentary author Judith McKinnon did exactly that and found Kavanaugh guilty just by watching TV. Third, call for the FBI to investigate but refuse to accept the report because it does not corroborate your conclusions. Fourth, threaten death and mutilation as Professor Carol Christine Fair did to the GOP senators who supported Kavanaugh.
This is the Democratic party of today. Rabid in your face, attack, revile, forget the Constitution’s rights afforded to anyone who disagrees with you and destroy anyone who gets in your way.
That is exactly why we need Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. A judge who will uphold the Constitution as written to protect everyone’s rights.
Democrats chafe under the restrictions placed on them by the Constitution and want to change it. Sen. Feinstein knows a person is innocent until proven guilty. What about Kamala Harris? Of course she knows that also. Didn’t they both take an oath to uphold the Constitution?
If a person is proven guilty, respond accordingly, but until that happens they as representatives must uphold that person’s rights as they would their own. Both intentionally failed miserably. Their behavior shouts hypocrisy and they are even more despicable than the media.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Elect Mark Steller to Orcutt school board
Bright, energetic, dedicated, passionate, responsible, fair, uncompromising, organized, leader, experienced. These are just a few of the adjectives that come to mind when I think of Mark Steller.
I have known Mark, both professionally and personally, for over 30 years and can’t think of a better person to serve our children and community.
Mark’s experience in corporate management, as owner and operator of an Old Town Orcutt business, parent of children who went to school in the district and his community involvement make him uniquely qualified to serve and serve well.
I truly believe a vote for Mark Steller is a vote for a better future of all children.
James Mouyeos
Orcutt