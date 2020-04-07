Letters to the Editor: Secure tech needed for health-care system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Secure tech needed for health-care system

A cost benefit analysis is desperately needed for local and quite likely county and national hospital systems in their abilities to effectively and efficiently communicate with patients and state and county support organizations like the Employment Development Department.

In light of the COVID-19 virus, stimulus payments will be disbursed (finally) by way of direct deposits to appropriate bank accounts. Otherwise the old fashioned, cumbersome and inefficient disbursement of millions of paper checks mailed out would take months and months, defeating the allocation of much needed funds in a timely manner.

As example the California Employment Development Department has in place as of this writing a way to both file and claim unemployment and disability claims online to expedite either process. Where our personal claim for SDI is getting horribly hung up is the inability of our local hospital to file a physician’s certification online. Further, they cannot and do not communicate with us via text? And the answer to why revolves around, wait for it, money.