Letters to the Editor: Secure tech needed for health-care system

Secure tech needed for health-care system
A cost benefit analysis is desperately needed for local and quite likely county and national hospital systems in their abilities to effectively and efficiently communicate with patients and state and county support organizations like the Employment Development Department.
In light of the COVID-19 virus, stimulus payments will be disbursed (finally) by way of direct deposits to appropriate bank accounts. Otherwise the old fashioned, cumbersome and inefficient disbursement of millions of paper checks mailed out would take months and months, defeating the allocation of much needed funds in a timely manner.
As example the California Employment Development Department has in place as of this writing a way to both file and claim unemployment and disability claims online to expedite either process. Where our personal claim for SDI is getting horribly hung up is the inability of our local hospital to file a physician’s certification online. Further, they cannot and do not communicate with us via text? And the answer to why revolves around, wait for it, money.
Apparently it costs too much for profit based health care systems to even have the capability of texting, which is both efficient and cost effective? And the last time I checked on my cell phone contract, texting is virtually free. In addition, communication online even with a secure site is apparently a cost-prohibitive function as well? Most have not yet risen above the antiquated snail mail process? Does anyone feel like we back stepped to the 50s or 60s? Are we truly the richest most technologically advanced country and we cannot use sensible and very common and secure tech for our health care system!?
Brian Cole
Lompoc
