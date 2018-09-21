Schools need Measure E
The prevailing negative Lompoc voter reaction to Measure E is understandable, but could be rooted in voters being fed up with increases in taxes and lack of transparency where tax dollars are being spent.
However, such a view may not be fully justified. I am one of those voters who held such a view until I became informed on the actual situation.
The Lompoc Unified School District infrastructure is in need of serious repair. I confirmed this for myself by personal observation during a tour of several schools on Sept. 15. Voters are encouraged to participate in future planned Saturday tours being offered by school district volunteers.
The school infrastructure construction dates go as far back as the 1950s and 1960s, and have exceeded their design expectancy.
The planned use of Measure E bond funds has been carefully analyzed and justified. The LUSD Master Plan Update 2018 provides a comprehensive breakout of expenditures planned for nine elementary, two middle and two high schools, plus one adult education school, along with five administrative sites. These represent a very large infrastructure and will take substantial capitalization.
Voters are encouraged to review and study the Master Plan Update, which is available on the internet under “Lompoc Measure E2018 Overview.”
Items include administrative facility roofs, etc. In some cases there is no repair solution such as removal of asbestos and lead-contaminated components, cases where only an expensive solution is possible.
The repairs are essential. Not doing or delaying them is not an option, because such an action will only cost more in the future and can’t be practicably avoided.
Andrew Salazar
Former mayor
Lompoc
ID1 motives questioned
During the last ID1 board meeting on Sept. 19, the board decided to send out what may be ID1’s first-ever newsletter with their next bill.
The reasons given for this decision was to inform customers and correct some misrepresentations about matters being discussed.
Does the timing of the newsletter before the election betray a political motive? Could this be yet another example of how ID1 uses ratepayer funds for political purposes beneficial to incumbent board members?
ID1 claims not to have any involvement in the electoral process, so how does that claim stand in light of ongoing actions? ID1’s attorneys have refused to respond to a legal request to disclose how much money ID1 paid them to prevent two Solvang residents, myself included, from running for board seats. Will that information be included in the newsletter? Customers have a right to know how their money is being spent.
I don’t recall checking a box on my water bill authorizing ID1 to allocate ratepayer money to an ID1 election campaign fund. At least when I pay my federal taxes I am given that choice.
If ID1 believes it needs to inform customers and correct some misrepresentations, that is easily accomplished with transparency. Instead, it forces anyone who has an interest in ID1’s internal operations to pry basic information into the light by filing Public Records Act requests. Why?
Significant expenditures are often approved by the board with few details, discussion or debate, and when a member of the public asks for those details, ID1 is less than forthcoming. It is apparent the only way to untangle the financial web that exists at ID1 is through a forensic audit. The only way that can be accomplished is by electing candidates who are committed to doing what is necessary to restore customer service and transparency.
Brian Schultz
Santa Ynez Valley