Letters to the Editor: School board candidate forum up for viewing; Fan the flame of civility, cooperation; Carbajal's track record speaks for itself

School board candidate forum up for viewing
The Santa Maria Times Sept. 28 commentary on county school Board of Trustees was thought provoking. School board elections sometimes get lost in the noise of a general Presidential election, yet what could be more important than the state of a public education system in a democracy?
The League of Women Voters and Future Leaders of America co-sponsored a Zoom forum for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board of Trustees candidates debate on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
A forum where all the candidates are seated in the same room and respond to the same questions which were delivered by a representative from each of the two sponsoring organizations provides a very telling comparison of personality, knowledge and preparedness for the challenges facing education in the “new normal” of our society.
The time honored League outline continues to provide a structured timeframe allowing all candidates the same opportunity to answer questions or also choose not to answer questions. The other unique feature is that the audience is encouraged to provide questions that are asked of the candidates during the second half of the forum. This brings questions from the constituents directly to the candidates
We are pleased to let you know the forum was recorded and is available for viewing. Please share with family friends and community groups.
Video of the forum can be accessed on the website of Future Leaders as well as the LWVSMV website my.lwv.org/California/santa-maria-valley
Please pass this on … and remember to vote.
Lisa J. Thornhill
President, League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley
Fan the flame of civility, cooperation
I read the letter to the editor by Central Coast Planned Parenthood CEO Jenna Tosh, with the thought of really wanting to sit down and talk over things with persons of her mindset. How nice it would be to have a civil discussion without the discord exhibited in the first presidential debate.
I would tell Jenna that I appreciated her concern for the lives lost because of COVID-19. I would ask her if she appreciated my concern about the loss of millions of babies through the efforts of Planned Parenthood. Kindness can be expressed in the midst of disagreement.
Where has all this present rancor and anger come from? We find an answer in Proverbs 29:8. It says, "Mockers stir up a city, but wise men turn away from anger." Just the other day, over 100,000 people gathered in Washington D.C. in a joint session to pray for our nation. Please, take time to fan the flame of civility and cooperation. Our future depends on it.
David Bixby
Santa Maria
Carbajal's track record speaks for itself
Andy Caldwell is running for the 24th Congressional District on a platform of theoretical complaints about government and a desire to fix Washington. Our representative isn’t there to focus on Washington, we elect a congressman to address specific needs here on the Central Coast. Mr. Caldwell says that he is prepared for the job after interviewing guests for his radio show and writing 2,000 essays. A closer look reveals that most of his essays are just a rehash of FOX News talking points peppered with the “hot button phrase” de jure.
Before running for any office Salud Carbajal developed the skillset needed to serve in government by working in various government entities including an 11-year stint in the office of County Supervisor Naomi Schwartz. After getting a master’s degree in organizational management, Salud ran for office and won his own seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
During his 12-year tenure on the board Salud Carbajal further developed his leadership skills by serving on several governmental and community boards addressing a range of real-life problems such as waste management and affordable housing.
Congressman Carbajal has done a great job representing the Central Coast in Washington. His military background has informed his work on the House Committee on Armed Services where he worked to provide service members with appropriate body armor and helped developed collaborative partnerships between the D.O.D and local colleges.
Mr. Carbajal successfully secured $1 million for the Santa Barbara Veterans Treatment Courts and introduced legislation to combat veteran homelessness. As vice-chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Mr. Carbajal worked to create jobs by developing legislation to repair our country's crumbling infrastructure.
This is no time to have an amateur representing us in Washington. Vote for Salud Carbajal.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!