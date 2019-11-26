Save country, get the facts
Congressman Schiff is still there hiding the whistleblower but it doesn't distract from the choices of Democratic candidates, snapping at each other on how they can top their opposition's platform.
Democrats have tried to distract the public with the impeachment instead of working on what they want to present to the public if elected president.
Their socialist ideas have been tried in other countries and failed. Not only is the population starving, but they are leaving and coming here. Are they coming here to get another taste of socialism?
What they are doing to the Constitution is a disgrace to our forefathers, who worked long and hard to cover any what if situation, should it happen. Well, it seems the Democrats are making their own rules by someone who has made himself as judge, jury and executioner, and is not allowing, by due process of the law, representation of those he hopes to find guilty.
I am ashamed to say I live in California. It's bad enough we have had to accept being a sanctuary state, but being represented by the three Democrats is too much to have to stomach.
With less than a year to the most important election in history, it is up to you to do more than smell the roses. Fertilize your brain in these next months and do your job to save our country.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Education’s big failure
California education used to be No. 1 in the nation, now it’s 49th.
The fact that fewer than 50 percent of students can meet basic English or math requirements would normally be a sign their schools are failing, However, teachers have part of a solution. They’ve decided that since math is so hard they’re just going to eliminate it.
In its place, a K-12 compulsory ethnic studies program, developed by liberal institutions like Boston University’s Wheelock College, where evidently educators think every white person is an oppressor. To them it’s more important to “decentralize and interrupt whiteness, ferret out incorrect ideas, teach ‘correct behavior’ and make space for others to tell their stories” than it is to teach basic math.
Perhaps they might step back to consider contributions American culture has given the world — electricity, telephones, television, cars, computers, air travel and space exploration, to name a few. Americans have discovered cures for diseases that had plagued people for centuries, forged laws and rules that govern much of western civilization, and developed an economy that’s the envy of the world.
Today’s kids know when they’re being indoctrinated instead of learning things they need to learn. Reverse racism doesn’t teach them how to think or form their own opinions, but how to be outraged. It's just another form of child abuse, like telling them they’re all going to die because of climate change.
Teachers today should be focusing on the real needs of society instead of trying to castigate whiteness. Any institution that’s involved in this kind of miseducation should be outlawed and the teachers should be fired. Even though it seems upsetting to them, it’s really OK to be white.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Speculation on reporting and politics
I wish the reporting of politics was like the reporting of sports. For example, in sports the reporter only reports. First comes the “big picture” - who won, and the score. Then the “picture’s pieces.” Who, or what were the largest contributing factors to the outcome.
Then, if at all, comes speculation — how off-season trades might improve any weaknesses or how personnel could shift positions for a better defense. Even how could time be better allotted to practice skills that need improvement. This is all speculating — not reporting.
The sports reporter reports. When they speculate it is pretty obvious.
That’s not what often happens when the subject reported on is politics, which is often viewed via a screen without anyone editing it.
I’m not sure the average viewer of politics which is happening in real time has the time to reflect, to become aware of or is able to separate and process facts from speculations or results from preferences.
I think this is simply because those reporting on politics have far fewer results (elections) to report and a tremendous amount of air time to fill. The unavoidable result is all that air time being polluted with speculation after speculation followed by a break for commercials followed by a panel discussion on their speculations!
Anytime there is an election my hope is that readers, viewers and voters insist on being given the facts by anyone running for an office and vote on the facts. And after the commercial break let the politicians and reporters speculate on who won and why.
Tom Heslop
Santa Maria