SAT, ACT tests should not be eliminated
The college admissions scandal has triggered new bills from the legislators ... some not carefully thought out.
The SAT and ACT tests should not be eliminated, but kept as a segment of the admissions process.
Those test scores document one's individual efforts during school years: retained and demonstrable knowledge.
Letter grades show only a measure of exposure to a subject, not a cumulative storage of knowledge or the student's scholastic abilities and the ability to demonstrate that knowledge over a wide range of subjects and exposures with paper and pencil.
In addition, the test scores support the student's self esteem, a vindication of the diligent work over many years of study. The scores also say to the parents that their support for learning is documented, or perhaps more motivation and renewed effort to improve the scores are needed.
While college is not for everyone, it is a goal to encourage continued learning.
Shirley Boydstun
Guadalupe
Lompoc Civic Theater delivers again
We are truly blessed to have a local theater troupe as talented and dedicated as the Lompoc Civic Theater. If you haven't yet seen their current production, “Bloomsday,” an Irish time-traveling love story, I suggest you put it on your calendar. The staging takes the viewer onto the streets of Dublin. The actors draw us in to share the "day, older versions [of themselves] come across their younger selves. How do choices echo through time and what do these chance meetings really mean?
The story uses humor and heartache to make an appeal for making the most of the present before it becomes the past." You won't be disappointed.
Mary Fahning
Lompoc
Protesting change in Breeze schedule
The Santa Maria city manager’s office and the Transportation Department decided to change the Breeze bus leaving the Transit Center at 6:20 a.m. to now leave at 6:10 a.m. Why?
The Colt bus in Lompoc changed schedules in November 2018. It used to stop at the Mission Plaza at 7:30 a.m. This allowed Breeze passengers to connect. Colt’s new schedule puts it there at 7:13 a.m. We Breeze passengers who need to connect to the Colt are now unable to do so because the Breeze goes to DenMat first and then back tracks to Mission Plaza.
Some of the Breeze drivers know it is not a problem to go to Mission Plaza first and then go to DenMat and they have accommodated connecting passengers. Since the beginning of the year, I have written letters to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager and the Transportation Department trying to get them to allow the Breeze to stop at Mission Plaza first.
We Breeze passengers signed a petition stating it is not a problem for the DenMat passengers if the Breeze stopped at Mission Plaza first. We also stated that none of us wanted the schedule to change. A three-minute deviation from the scheduled route does not affect any DenMat passengers. This all fell on deaf ears.
The common sense of the drivers is lost on these three bureaucratic wizards who ignore the wishes of their customers and now will force everyone to leave 10 minutes earlier rather than stop at Mission Plaza first.
Suzanne “Sam” de St. Jean
Santa Maria