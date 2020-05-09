Letters to the Editor: Santa Maria needs trees, not sidewalks; Change in administration needed; County should fight cannabis lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Maria needs trees, not sidewalks

The easiest way to add beauty to a city, a neighborhood or a street is to plant trees. What makes a park beautiful? Trees. Remember a beautiful street from any town or city you have seen, and it's the trees that made it so.

Years ago, Santa Maria had many trees. Broadway was lined with trees, as were many of the streets. When the population boomed and houses started to go up by the tract, many trees were lost. Now, for some reason, the few mature trees that are left are being cut down by the city. Does anyone believe a completely flat sidewalk has more value that an mature tree? Does a sidewalk add value? Does it help clean the air? Do you enjoy the sound of the wind over the sidewalk?

Whatever the alleged reason for cutting down the trees, it seems there should have been at least the possibility of public input before the trees were removed. Now that they are gone, we are left with a city that is even more ugly, air that is even less clean and the feeling that those in charge don't care about anything except perhaps the profits they are reaping from the public purse. The bare streets are another symptom of the distance between what most humans value and what our government, at all levels seems to care about.