Santa Maria is all one
When are the dads and moms in Santa Maria going to realize that boosting the business end of things such as the Enos Ranch development, etc., is not the way to make the Santa Maria Valley prosperous, as this latest report and history proves?
They make the same mistake Washington makes when it cites the economy as the measure of how well the country is doing. And they seem to make it again and again.
Businesses supposed to provide high-paying jobs don't help the people not-yet-qualified to fill those high-paying positions. Raise the people up from the struggle, upgrade the run-down communities, provide training opportunities for the promised jobs, and think of ways to provide services that heretofore took all a person could earn just to survive. In other words, if they bring people along at the same rate as they favor business, they might be surprised how Santa Maria will blossom.
And while they are at it, tell them to see that the designation "North Santa Maria" is removed from maps online. Talk about attempting to separate and divide us. This is Santa Maria, and we are all one.
Beverly Siratt Scofield
Santa Maria
Desire to purchase assault weapon 'red flag'
Following our most recent round of mass killings, President Trump's initial response, which he has since modified, seemed to indicate that he was finally willing to take meaningful steps to curtail the slaughter.
He mentioned closing background check loopholes and addressing obvious "red flag" warnings that, in hindsight, would have alerted authorities to potential mass killers. No mention was made of curtailing the accessibility to, or the role played, by assault weapons capable of inflicting mass casualties in a brief period of time.
These weapons were designed and intended for no other purpose. I suggest to the President and members of Congress that possession of such a weapon, or a desire to purchase such a weapon, should be at the top of any "red flag" list.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
Assault weapons are a cancer in America
Weapons designed to kill dozens of people a minute have no legitimate purpose in the hands of civilians. The 2nd Amendment calls for a “well-regulated militia” but ours is running amok.
The rapid succession of shootings has made children afraid to go to school and the rest of us think twice before attending a movie, festival or a concert. Legal loopholes put many of these weapons in the hands of criminals, making the job of law enforcement much more dangerous.
It is becoming a cancer that is destroying social trust. Congress appears paralyzed on this issue but we cannot allow ourselves to get numbed by the repetition.
If we are to stop the proliferation of these terrible weapons, let’s try a new approach. I suggest we begin to wear awareness ribbons similar to the ones used in anti-cancer campaigns. But these would be black, the color of mourning. When asked for an explanation, tell them you support an assault weapons ban.
Send black ribbons to your friends and family and tell them what it means. Much good in this country has been accomplished from small beginnings. Let this be our small beginning.
Maureen Segor
San Luis Obispo