Letters to the Editor: Santa Maria Council should act on order; Leaders need to give concrete direction; Hard times ... hard questions

I work in an essential industry job delivering parts, and I still see hundreds of people around me each day. Shopping in any open store, gathering at restaurants that are still open, hanging out in the park - I saw a group of around 30 people from a local church having their meeting at a park, and none of them were practicing safe distancing - they were sitting shoulder to shoulder and standing right next to each other.

I see people shaking hands still, I see them hugging and high fiving. I see so little precaution that it seems like it's almost a given that Santa Maria is going to face significant deaths from the virus, and sooner rather than later.

Please do more to encourage (or force, if you have to), our citizens to take the virus seriously. I know this is a hard situation for everyone involved and I appreciate the work of the staff in Santa Maria who continue to keep our city running, but the time for kid gloves is past. We need real, concrete direction from our most prominent leaders, and we need it now.

Namu Williams

Santa Maria

Hard times ... hard questions